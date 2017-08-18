Barcelona Attack Live: Terror Suspects Killed in Spanish Town Had Bomb Belts

Aug 18, 2017 7:19 am (IST)

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy described the attack as "jihadi terrorism" during a news conference late on Thursday. The perpetrators' motive is still unclear. The driver of the van escaped and is still on the run, according to police. Two other suspects have been arrested. At a news conference on Thursday, the head of Catalonia Police said one of the suspects is from Morocco and the other is from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. ISIS' media wing, Amaq, has issued a statement that said the attackers are "soldiers of the Islamic State," although ISIS has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the attack.