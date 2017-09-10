Battling Cancer, McCain Says His Prognosis is 'Pretty Good'
Senator John McCain says battling brain cancer is a challenge but that his prognosis is "pretty good."
A still image from video shows US Senator John McCain, who had been recuperating in Arizona after being diagnosed with brain cancer, speaking on the floor of the US Senate after returning to Washington for a vote on healthcare reform in Washington on July 25, 2017. (SENATE TV/Handout via REUTERS)
Washington: Senator John McCain says battling brain cancer is a challenge but that his prognosis is "pretty good."
Speaking in his first interview since his diagnosis, McCain acknowledged the situation has been tough on his family but says he is optimistic.
He says he has "faced other challenges" and he's "very confident about getting through this as well."
The 80-year-old Arizona senator says he will have a MRI tomorrow and that his test results so far have been "excellent." McCain returned to Washington last week as the Senate returned from its summer break.
He says he will be focusing on a defense bill this week. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" how he wants to be remembered, McCain said: He "served this country and I hope honorably."
Speaking in his first interview since his diagnosis, McCain acknowledged the situation has been tough on his family but says he is optimistic.
He says he has "faced other challenges" and he's "very confident about getting through this as well."
The 80-year-old Arizona senator says he will have a MRI tomorrow and that his test results so far have been "excellent." McCain returned to Washington last week as the Senate returned from its summer break.
He says he will be focusing on a defense bill this week. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" how he wants to be remembered, McCain said: He "served this country and I hope honorably."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashwin Rested as Shami & Umesh Return for First 3 ODIs Against Aus
- Ranveer-Karisma's Airport Dance Will Leave You In Splits
- Taimur Ali Khan Is Back In Town With Boss Mommy Kareena Kapoor
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride