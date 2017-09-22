Benazir Bhutto's Daughters Slam Musharraf for Accusing Their Father of Her Murder
In a series of tweets, Benazir’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari said that it was indeed Musharraf who ran away after her mother was assassinated.
File photo of Benazir Bhutto. (Photo: Reuters/Athar Hussain)
New Delhi: Hours after former Pakistan President Prervez Musharraf accused Asif Ali Zardari of getting his wife Benazir Bhutto killed, Benazir’s daughters come out in support of their father and accused Musharraf of blaming the victim.
In a series of tweets, Benazir’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari said that it was indeed Musharraf who ran away after her mother was assassinated.
Following her sister, Bhaktawar B Zardari also took to Twitter and slammed Musharraf, who was the President when her mother was killed.
At the time of filing of this report, there was no responses from Zardari or his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
“Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family’s demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto,” Musharraf said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
In a series of tweets, Benazir’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari said that it was indeed Musharraf who ran away after her mother was assassinated.
Following her sister, Bhaktawar B Zardari also took to Twitter and slammed Musharraf, who was the President when her mother was killed.
At the time of filing of this report, there was no responses from Zardari or his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
“Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family’s demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto,” Musharraf said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Nexon Compact SUV – All You Need to Know, Prices, Variants, Features and Mileage
- Kingsman-The Golden Circle: The Film Serves Best as Popcorn Entertainer
- Ranbir-Mahira's New Photos Reignite Romance Rumours; Twitter Reacts
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Crunches Are The Key To Get Flat Abs
- 10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement