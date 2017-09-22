Benazir Bhutto's Daughters Slam Musharraf for Accusing Their Father of Her Murder

Related Stories On Benazir Bhutto Assassination, Musharraf Points to Asif Ali Zardari

Hours after former Pakistan President Prervez Musharraf accused Asif Ali Zardari of getting his wife Benazir Bhutto killed, Benazir’s daughters come out in support of their father and accused Musharraf of blaming the victim.In a series of tweets, Benazir’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari said that it was indeed Musharraf who ran away after her mother was assassinated.Following her sister, Bhaktawar B Zardari also took to Twitter and slammed Musharraf, who was the President when her mother was killed.At the time of filing of this report, there was no responses from Zardari or his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.“Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family’s demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto,” Musharraf said in a video posted on his Facebook page.