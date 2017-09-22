GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Benazir Bhutto's Daughters Slam Musharraf for Accusing Their Father of her Murder

In a series of tweets, Benazir’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari said that it was indeed Musharraf who ran away after her mother was assassinated.

Updated:September 22, 2017, 7:21 PM IST
Benazir Bhutto's Daughters Slam Musharraf for Accusing Their Father of her Murder
File image of Benazir Bhutto. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Hours after former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf accused Asif Ali Zardari of getting his wife Benazir Bhutto killed, Benazir’s daughters have come out in support of their father and accused Musharraf of blaming the victim.

In a series of tweets, Benazir’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari said that it was indeed Musharraf who ran away after her mother was assassinated.




Following her sister, Bhaktawar B Zardari, also took to Twitter and slammed Musharraf, who was the PM when her mother was killed.




At the time of filing of this report, there were no responses from Zardari or his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family’s demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto,” Musharraf said, in a video posted on his Facebook page.
