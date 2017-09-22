Benazir Bhutto's Daughters Slam Musharraf for Accusing Their Father of her Murder

Disgusted & appalled by media houses that are giving attention to this murderer, who ran away. #Shame #ArrestMusharraf — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) September 21, 2017

👇 & he ran away crying like a coward. #Musharraf too busy on golf courses please come to Pakistan & face real courts #ArrestMusharraf https://t.co/Uqk41y9Ypd — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) September 21, 2017

Hours after former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf accused Asif Ali Zardari of getting his wife Benazir Bhutto killed, Benazir’s daughters have come out in support of their father and accused Musharraf of blaming the victim.In a series of tweets, Benazir’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari said that it was indeed Musharraf who ran away after her mother was assassinated.Following her sister, Bhaktawar B Zardari, also took to Twitter and slammed Musharraf, who was the PM when her mother was killed.At the time of filing of this report, there were no responses from Zardari or his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.“Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family’s demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto,” Musharraf said, in a video posted on his Facebook page.