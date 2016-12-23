Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Shot Dead in Italy
Police and emergency workers are at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm Avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016/REUTERS
Rome: A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.
The Italian interior minister will hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the ministry said.
