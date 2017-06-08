Blast Hits US Embassy Premises in Kiev, No Casualties Reported
The explosion hit the mission located in central Kiev shortly after midnight, a statement said. (Representative image)
Kiev: An overnight blast hit the premises of the US embassy in Kiev but there were no casualties, Ukrainian police said on Thursday.
The explosion hit the mission located in central Kiev shortly after midnight, a statement said.
"Investigators found that an unknown person threw an explosive device on the territory of the diplomatic mission," it said.
The US embassy was not immediately contactable for comment but a diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "The embassy will continue to function normally."
First Published: June 8, 2017, 1:00 PM IST
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka: Where to Watch the Match
- A Bus to Freedom in Bastar
- Unconventional Actors Who Now Deserve Their Share of Bollywood Fame
- Fatima Sana Shaikh Slut-Shamed For Wearing Swimsuit During Ramadan
- India vs Sri Lanka: Last Three Encounters, Virat Kohli on Song