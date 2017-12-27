GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Blast Rips Through Supermarket in Russia's St Petersburg, 10 Reportedly Injured

Nobody was killed in the explosion, but at least four people were hospitalised and there were unconfirmed reports of a further 10 people being injured.

Reuters

Updated:December 27, 2017, 10:47 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Moscow: A blast ripped through a supermarket in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday evening, injuring several shoppers, Russian news agencies reported.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but Russian news agencies reported that investigators had opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.
