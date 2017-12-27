Blast Rips Through Supermarket in Russia's St Petersburg, 10 Reportedly Injured
Nobody was killed in the explosion, but at least four people were hospitalised and there were unconfirmed reports of a further 10 people being injured.
Picture for representation.
Moscow: A blast ripped through a supermarket in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday evening, injuring several shoppers, Russian news agencies reported.
Nobody was killed in the explosion, but at least four people were hospitalised and there were unconfirmed reports of a further 10 people being injured.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but Russian news agencies reported that investigators had opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.
Nobody was killed in the explosion, but at least four people were hospitalised and there were unconfirmed reports of a further 10 people being injured.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but Russian news agencies reported that investigators had opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Virat-Anushka's Bhangra At Their Mumbai Reception Will Make You Want To Groove
- SRK to Sachin, Cine and Sports Stars Shine at Virushka's Mumbai Reception
- Virat-Anushka Mumbai Reception: It's a Twin-Twin Situation For Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- Sindhu, Srikanth Weave a Fairytale Year for Indian Badminton
- Ziva Takes to MS Dhoni’s Lap and Wishes Everyone a Merry X-mas