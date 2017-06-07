Body of Frenchman Recovered From Thames, UK Attack Death Toll 8

London: A 45-year-old French tourist who was thrown into the River Thames after being hit by the terrorists' speeding van during the London Bridge attack was on Wednesday named as the eighth victim of the horrific massacre.

Xavier Thomas was found last night in the water by the Metropolitan Police's specialist marine unit.

The recovery makes him the third French national to have died in the massacre unleashed in the heart of the London on Saturday night by a group of three terrorists, the ringleader of which was a 27-year-old Pakistani-origin man. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Thomas was walking with his girlfriend Christine Delcros across the bridge when the terrorists struck, the Evening Standard reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a man falling into the river after being hit by the van driven by terrorists on London Bridge.

Delcros was badly injured in the attack and is now recovering in hospital after undergoing a two-hour operation to reset her shattered pelvis.

Thomas' family were informed of his death today after his identity was confirmed, the police said.

Two unarmed police officers have been hailed as heroes for their bravery in taking on the London Bridge terrorists.

Off-duty Metropolitan Police officer Charlie Guenigault was out drinking with friends when the killers struck. He ran to protect members of the public and was stabbed in the head, leg, back and stomach defending others.

The 25-year-old from southeast London was rushed to hospital and is now recovering after undergoing a three-hour operation to remove his spleen.

Kent county cricketer Adam Riley, a childhood friend of the officer, wrote on Facebook: "It takes courage to run towards the enemy when everyone else is fleeing.

"I'm proud and inspired to have grown up playing cricket with a guy who could be so brave, courageous and selfless in the most terrifying circumstances."

The British Transport Police (BTP) officer praised for his bravery in chasing after the knife-wielding terrorists armed with only his truncheon today said he was "just doing my job."

According to the BBC, Sara Zelenak, a 21-year-old Australian from Brisbane, is among the dead. She was working as an au pair in London, and was seen fleeing from the knifemen during the attack.

Police have named Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian man, Pakistan-born British nationalKhuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, as the men who carried out the attack. They drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in Borough Market.

