Botswana Invites Hackers to Break Into India-made EVM: Reports
Image of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) with EVM (Image: PIB)
New Delhi: The raging debate in India over the possible tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) has, it seems, spill over to the African continent.
According to the journalist who broke the story in the African nation, the Botswana government is set to enter into an agreement with an Indian public sector company which manufactures EVMs.
While News18 could not verify the authenticity of the account, but a Facebook page, said to be the official account of the Botswana government says, “The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) with a team of experts from Bharat Electronics Limited of India will conduct a demonstration session on how the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) with the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) works on the 18th May 2017 at 08:30hours at Fairground Holdings. The session will be attended by Political Parties representatives, Information Technology (IT) experts, Political Analysts and Academics with expertise on IT, Media and Civil Society. The demonstration session will offer an opportunity for those with the knowhow to disrupt, hack and compromise the secure performance of the machines to do so. All those with the technical capability to hack the EVM are invited to come forward and register with the Project Coordinating Unit.”
In India, only two Indian PSUs manufacture EVMs – Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of Indian Limited (ECIL).
