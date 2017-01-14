Bottle of Whisky Signed by Trump Fetches USD 7,334 at Auction
Bottles of single malt whisky of Scottish distillery Glendronach are offered at Glen Fahrn liquor store in Zurich, Switzerland June 7, 2016/REUTERS
London: A limited-edition whisky signed by US President-elect Donald Trump has fetched some 6,000 pounds (USD 7,334) at a Scottish auction -- or twice what was expected.
Trump signed the presentation box of the GlenDronach single malt whisky bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The whisky was of a limited edition distilled in 1985.
McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says the Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding.
Laurie Black, an expert on whisky, says "GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right, however the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost."
Trump has golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry.
Recommended For You
- Words to MotionLion to Namesake: Hollywood Films Based on Books by Indian Authors
- KEY CLASHESTop 10 India vs England ODIs Since the Turn Of the Century
- Power PackedLenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999
- Masand's VerdictHaraamkhor Review: Compelling Story Strengthened By Performances
- MASSIVE WINPBL 2017: Sindhu Beats Saina To Guide Chennai Smashers to Final