BRICS 2017 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls for Joint Action Against Terrorism

Sep 4, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

India keen to 'bury Doklam ghost'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, India has hinted that it wants to move on from the tense Doklam dispute, which had plunged bilateral ties to a new low. Sources told IANS, "We want to bury the ghost of the D-word (Doklam) for the engagement in future."

The over two-month military stand-off between China and India at Doklam in the Sikkim sector had hit bilateral ties hard. The dispute was resolved last week with both armies retreating from the point of the face-off. It is important for both countries to move forward, the source said.

—IANS