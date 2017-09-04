BRICS 2017 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls for Joint Action Against Terrorism

CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob reports: In his restricted comments Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for joint action on terrorism. The PM mentioned India to host a de-radicalisation summit and called on all countries for action on black money and corruption. PM also raised the issue of money laundering and terror funding.
PM Narendra Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen, China
Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, PM Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa.
Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about adopting a "holistic" approach of terrorism that includes addressing "symptoms and root causes", during the BRICS Business Forum on Sunday, but avoided naming Pakistan, indicating he wants Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the BRICS Summit
India keen to 'bury Doklam ghost'
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, India has hinted that it wants to move on from the tense Doklam dispute, which had plunged bilateral ties to a new low. Sources told IANS, "We want to bury the ghost of the D-word (Doklam) for the engagement in future."
The over two-month military stand-off between China and India at Doklam in the Sikkim sector had hit bilateral ties hard. The dispute was resolved last week with both armies retreating from the point of the face-off. It is important for both countries to move forward, the source said.
—IANS
China and Russia unite against North Korean nuclear test
The President of China and Russia came to an agreement on appropriately dealing with North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test, the Xinhua News agency reported. The agreement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday night in Xiamen, Fujian province. Both leaders have agreed to stick to the goal of de-nuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation.
PM Modi welcomes cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity
On Sunday, Xi met on the sidelines with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed North Korea's latest nuclear test — its sixth and most powerful yet, which has cast a shadow over the summit hosted by its only major ally, China. The official Xinhua News Agency said they agreed to "appropriately deal with" it, without elaborating. Xinhua also reported that Xi and Putin had agreed to enhance military cooperation between China and Russia.
Putin also spoke to Japanese leader Shinzo Abe by phone after arriving in Xiamen on Sunday, and urged restraint in responding to North Korea's claim to have set off a hydrogen bomb test, according to a Kremlin spokesman.
Appreciating thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM Modi states that such inter-mingling will consolidate our links & deepen our understanding. PM urges early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign & corporate entities of developing countries.
BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty. Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT. We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education. Our women’s empowerment programmes are productivity multipliers that mainstream women in nation building. Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities & promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement & the IM: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS
BRICS was formed as an association of fast-growing large economies about a decade ago to advocate for better representation for developing countries and challenge the Western-dominated world order that has prevailed since the end of World War II. It soon achieved agreement to increase the share of voting rights for emerging markets in world financial bodies the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. It has also started operating its own development bank.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "Though separated by mountains and oceans, BRICS countries have been closely bound by shared commitment to win-win cooperation." Xi Jingping hoped that the second decade of BRICS would be as successful as the first decade.
China will launch economic and technical cooperation plan for BRICS countries with 500 mln yuan for the first term. China to contribute US$4mn to NDB project preparation facility to support business operation and long term development of the bank. Our ever closer ties with rest of the world require that we 5 countries play a more active part in global governance. Without our participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved: Chinese President Xi Jinping
As the world undergoes profound changes, BRICS cooperation has become more important. Despite our differences in national conditions, our 5 countries are in similar stage of development and share same development cause. We should speak with one voice and jointly present our solutions to issues concerning international peace and development: Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs BRICS summit plenary session and delivers an opening speech.
BRICS is more important in the present world. Need to strike a balance between the speed of growth and quality of growth. The focus needs to be on sustainable growth. We need to make the international order more just and equitable: Chinese President Xi Jingping
BRICS plenary session begins in Xiamen
The opening ceremony of the three-day BRICS summit started with BRICS Business Council in Xiamen in Fujian province amid a downpour triggered by typhoon Mawar which had caused widespread disruption to the summit preparations and the city's traffic.
Xi Jinping says BRICS must promote open world economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday asked BRICS members to shelve their differences and accommodate each other's concerns by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication, as he opened the 9th annual summit of the five member emerging economies in Xiamen.
In his speech broadly focusing on enhancing cooperation between the BRICS members, Xi said, "construction of a tall building starts with foundation. We have laid the foundation and put in place the framework for BRICS cooperation." Outlining BRICS cooperation in the last 10 years, he said treating each other as equals and seeking common ground while shelving differences is important part of cooperation.
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed BRICS leaders at the International Conference Center in Xiamen
Apart from the restricted, the leaders will participate in the plenary during which they will explore ways to enhance cooperation within the members of the grouping in key areas. They will also deliberate on international issues of significance, including global economy and challenges. The Summit will end with the adoption of a Xiamen declaration, which will capture the essence of the deliberations and future road map.
The BRICS Summit began in China’s Xiamen today with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who received the leaders of Brazil, Russia and South Africa ahead of the restricted meeting of the grouping.
