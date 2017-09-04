GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BRICS 2017 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls for Joint Action Against Terrorism

News18.com | September 4, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said trade and economy are the foundations of the co-operation among BRICS countries. Modi was addressing the plenary session of the BRICS summit in Xiamen. The PM will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, trade and terror are likely to be on the agenda.​ The meeting attains significance as the first exchange between the two leaders after the month-long Doklam standoff.

Sep 4, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob reports: In his restricted comments Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for joint action on terrorism. The PM mentioned India to host a de-radicalisation summit and called on all countries for action on black money and corruption. PM also raised the issue of money laundering and terror funding. 

Sep 4, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen, China

Sep 4, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Seeks Strong Partnership Among BRICS Nations to Spur Growth

Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, PM Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa.

Sep 4, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about adopting a "holistic" approach of terrorism that includes addressing "symptoms and root causes", during the BRICS Business Forum on Sunday, but avoided naming Pakistan, indicating he wants Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the BRICS Summit

Sep 4, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

India keen to 'bury Doklam ghost'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, India has hinted that it wants to move on from the tense Doklam dispute, which had plunged bilateral ties to a new low. Sources told IANS, "We want to bury the ghost of the D-word (Doklam) for the engagement in future."

The over two-month military stand-off between China and India at Doklam in the Sikkim sector had hit bilateral ties hard. The dispute was resolved last week with both armies retreating from the point of the face-off. It is important for both countries to move forward, the source said.

—IANS

Sep 4, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

China and Russia unite against North Korean nuclear test

The President of China and Russia came to an agreement on appropriately dealing with North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test, the Xinhua News agency reported. The agreement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday night in Xiamen, Fujian province. Both leaders have agreed to stick to the goal of de-nuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation.

Sep 4, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

Sources told CNN-News18 that terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammed will be named in the joint statement. Prime Minister Modi had referred to Pakistan as the “mothership of terrorism” during his address at the BRICS summit in Goa.

Sep 4, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

"We need to mainstream our youth in our joint initiatives; scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices", says PM Modi. He also emphasized on need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanization and disaster management - continuing dialogue at Goa. 

Sep 4, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

PM Modi welcomes cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and  African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing  and connectivity

Sep 4, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

PM Modi on International Solar Alliance: BRICS countries can work closely with ISA to strengthen the solar energy agenda. Affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations. Renewable energy is particularly important.   

Sep 4, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

On Sunday, Xi met on the sidelines with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed North Korea's latest nuclear test — its sixth and most powerful yet, which has cast a shadow over the summit hosted by its only major ally, China. The official Xinhua News Agency said they agreed to "appropriately deal with" it, without elaborating. Xinhua also reported that Xi and Putin had agreed to enhance military cooperation between China and Russia.

Putin also spoke to Japanese leader Shinzo Abe by phone after arriving in Xiamen on Sunday, and urged restraint in responding to North Korea's claim to have set off a hydrogen bomb test, according to a Kremlin spokesman. 

Sep 4, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Appreciating thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM Modi states that such inter-mingling will consolidate our links & deepen our understanding. PM urges early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign & corporate entities of developing countries. 

Sep 4, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty. Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT. We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education. Our women’s empowerment programmes are productivity multipliers that mainstream women in nation building. Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities & promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement & the IM: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS

Sep 4, 2017 9:46 am (IST)
Sep 4, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi speaking at the BRICS Plenary Session in Xiamen, China 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said trade and economy is the foundation of the co-operation among BRICS countries: PM Modi at BRICS Plenary Session

Sep 4, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

BRICS was formed as an association of fast-growing large economies about a decade ago to advocate for better representation for developing countries and challenge the Western-dominated world order that has prevailed since the end of World War II. It soon achieved agreement to increase the share of voting rights for emerging markets in world financial bodies the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. It has also started operating its own development bank. 

Sep 4, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "Though separated by mountains and oceans, BRICS countries have been closely bound by shared commitment to win-win cooperation." Xi Jingping hoped that the second decade of BRICS would be as successful as the first decade. 

Sep 4, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

China will launch economic and technical cooperation plan for BRICS countries with 500 mln yuan for the first term. China to contribute US$4mn to NDB project preparation facility to support business operation and long term development of the bank. Our ever closer ties with rest of the world require that we 5 countries play a more active part in global governance. Without our participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Sep 4, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

As the world undergoes profound changes, BRICS cooperation has become more important. Despite our differences in national conditions, our 5 countries are in similar stage of development and share same development cause. We should speak with one voice and jointly present our solutions to issues concerning international peace and development: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Sep 4, 2017 9:06 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs BRICS summit plenary session and delivers an opening speech. 

BRICS is more important in the present world. Need to strike a balance between the speed of growth and quality of growth. The focus needs to be on sustainable growth. We need to make the international order more just and equitable: Chinese President Xi Jingping

Sep 4, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

CNN-News18’s Zakka Jabob reports that the Xiamen BRICS summit is also a show of strength for Chinese president Xi Jinping ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party on October 18. Xi served as governor of Fujian, the state where Xiamen is located. 

Sep 4, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

BRICS plenary session begins in Xiamen

Sep 4, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Xi Jinping Opens BRICS Summit, Asks Members to Shelve Differences

The opening ceremony of the three-day BRICS summit started with BRICS Business Council in Xiamen in Fujian province amid a downpour triggered by typhoon Mawar which had caused widespread disruption to the summit preparations and the city's traffic.

Sep 4, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

Xi Jinping says BRICS must promote open world economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday asked BRICS members to shelve their differences and accommodate each other's concerns by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication, as he opened the 9th annual summit of the five member emerging economies in Xiamen.

In his speech broadly focusing on enhancing cooperation between the BRICS members, Xi said, "construction of a tall building starts with foundation. We have laid the foundation and put in place the framework for BRICS cooperation." Outlining BRICS cooperation in the last 10 years, he said treating each other as equals and seeking common ground while shelving differences is important part of cooperation.

Sep 4, 2017 8:50 am (IST)

The Summit will be the first gathering when the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet after New Delhi and Beijing decided on “expeditious disengagement” of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area on August 28 after over a two month standoff between them. 

Sep 4, 2017 8:50 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend meeting with BRICS Business Council and Signing Ceremony in Xiamen

Sep 4, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed BRICS leaders at the International Conference Center in Xiamen 

Sep 4, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

Apart from the restricted, the leaders will participate in the plenary during which they will explore ways to enhance cooperation within the members of the grouping in key areas. They will also deliberate on international issues of significance, including global economy and challenges. The Summit will end with the adoption of a Xiamen declaration, which will capture the essence of the deliberations and future road map.

Sep 4, 2017 8:46 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen. 

Sep 4, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

The BRICS Summit began in China’s Xiamen today with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who received the leaders of Brazil, Russia and South Africa ahead of the restricted meeting of the grouping.

