GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

BRICS 2017 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Says GST Biggest Reform in India

News18.com | September 4, 2017, 3:59 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

In a big win for India, the joint declaration of BRICS on Monday condemned Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called for joint action on terrorism. The PM will meet meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, trade and terror are likely to be on the agenda. The meeting gains significance as it is the first exchange between the two leaders after the month-long Doklam standoff.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 4, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)

Programs like Digital India, Start-Up India and Make in India are changing economic landscape of India. These programs are helping turn India into a knowledge based- skill supported- technology driven society: PM Narendra Modi

Sep 4, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS leaders dialogue with BRICS Business Council in Xiamen

Sep 4, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)

BRICS countries vow to combat tax evasion with info exchange

India, China and three other members of the BRICS grouping today pledged to exchange tax information to address the problem of tax evasion and provide technical assistance to other developing countries. In the Xiamen Declaration issued at the end of the BRICS Summit's plenary session, the influential grouping -- comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- reaffirmed their commitment to "achieving a fair and modern global tax system".

"We will strengthen BRICS tax cooperation to increase BRICS contribution to setting international tax rules and provide, according to each countrys priorities, effective and sustainable technical assistance to other developing countries," it said.

Sep 4, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision". The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit. "A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi  engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting with Temer. 

Sep 4, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BRICS Summit Mention of Jaish and LeT is Big Victory for India

India had made a major push at last year's Goa summit to get Pakistan and its terror outfits find mention in the declaration but had failed.

Sep 4, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore' N.Korea nuclear test

The five-nation BRICS grouping said Monday it "strongly deplores" North Korea's latest nuclear test, adding to global condemnation of Pyongyang.

"We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK (North Korea)," Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa said in a joint statement from their annual summit. "We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasise that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned."

Sep 4, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. The two leaders met in this Chinese city on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The two leaders believed to have discussed ways to further ramp up bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of defence, security and trade. 

Sep 4, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

“Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” the PM said.

India had first mooted the idea of having such an agency for the BRICS grouping which can solve impediments for the emerging market economies posed by the present CRA market, which is dominated by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch. These three western rating agencies hold over 90 per cent of the sovereign ratings market now. Indian officials were at the forefront at last year’s BRICS Summit in Goa in pointing out the shortcomings and the need for having an alternative credit rating agency. ​

Sep 4, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)
 

PM Modi pitches for setting up of BRICS credit rating agency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations. In an address at the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations.

Sep 4, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | China to Provide USD 76 Million for BRICS Economic Initiative

Xiamen: China will provide USD 76 million for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan and another USD 4 million to support the projects of the bloc's New Development Bank, President Xi Jinping announced on Monday.

Sep 4, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

We call for expeditious finalization and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by UNGA: BRICS Declaration 

For Full BRICS declation Click Here

Sep 4, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob reports: All leaders strongly condemned terrorism and sought greater financial action against terror groups. The BRICS nations called for swift implementation of UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolutions on terrorism.  They also named terror groups, this is the first time that specific listing of terrorist organisations has taken place. All countries agreed that they should come together to get UNSC to act against these groups.

Sep 4, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

PM Modi gave a futuristic forward looking transformational blueprint for BRICS for the next decade. All BRICS leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, called for greater efficiency in designation of terrorists. For the first time there was specific listing of terrorists outfits. Leaders called on states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories: Preeti Saran

Sep 4, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the next decade BRICS leadership will be crucial. In the restrictive format meeting he sought collective action in global governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about reformation of the UN Security Council. 

Sep 4, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

India-Russia Bilateral details: Vladimir Puitn thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participation in Eastern Eco Forum. Several aspects discussed like energy cooperation, cultural exchanges, student and tourists exchange, says Preeti Saran.

Sep 4, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

CNN-News18's Maha Siddiqui writes: LeT and Jaish is important as in the last BRICS summit in Goa despite all efforts by India-China had blocked mentioning Pak terror outfits.

Sep 4, 2017 11:59 am (IST)

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi met on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting. They discussed about trade and tourism. Oil and Natural gas exploration was also on the agenda," says MEA Raveesh Kumar

Sep 4, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

BRICS leaders' Xiamen declaration express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

"We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stress that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism."

BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration on NorthKorea nuclear test, said, “We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)”.

Sep 4, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob reports: In his restricted comments Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for joint action on terrorism. The PM mentioned India to host a de-radicalisation summit and called on all countries for action on black money and corruption. PM also raised the issue of money laundering and terror funding. 

Sep 4, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

Furthering a special & privileged strategic partnership. PM Narendra Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen, China

Sep 4, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Seeks Strong Partnership Among BRICS Nations to Spur Growth

Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, PM Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa.

Sep 4, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about adopting a "holistic" approach of terrorism that includes addressing "symptoms and root causes", during the BRICS Business Forum on Sunday, but avoided naming Pakistan, indicating he wants Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the BRICS Summit

Sep 4, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

India keen to 'bury Doklam ghost'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, India has hinted that it wants to move on from the tense Doklam dispute, which had plunged bilateral ties to a new low. Sources told IANS, "We want to bury the ghost of the D-word (Doklam) for the engagement in future."

The over two-month military stand-off between China and India at Doklam in the Sikkim sector had hit bilateral ties hard. The dispute was resolved last week with both armies retreating from the point of the face-off. It is important for both countries to move forward, the source said.

—IANS

Sep 4, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

China and Russia unite against North Korean nuclear test

The President of China and Russia came to an agreement on appropriately dealing with North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test, the Xinhua News agency reported. The agreement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday night in Xiamen, Fujian province. Both leaders have agreed to stick to the goal of de-nuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation.

Sep 4, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

Sources told CNN-News18 that terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammed will be named in the joint statement. Prime Minister Modi had referred to Pakistan as the “mothership of terrorism” during his address at the BRICS summit in Goa.

Sep 4, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

"We need to mainstream our youth in our joint initiatives; scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices", says PM Modi. He also emphasized on need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanization and disaster management - continuing dialogue at Goa. 

Sep 4, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

PM Modi welcomes cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and  African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing  and connectivity

Sep 4, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

PM Modi on International Solar Alliance: BRICS countries can work closely with ISA to strengthen the solar energy agenda. Affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations. Renewable energy is particularly important.   

Sep 4, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

On Sunday, Xi met on the sidelines with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed North Korea's latest nuclear test — its sixth and most powerful yet, which has cast a shadow over the summit hosted by its only major ally, China. The official Xinhua News Agency said they agreed to "appropriately deal with" it, without elaborating. Xinhua also reported that Xi and Putin had agreed to enhance military cooperation between China and Russia.

Putin also spoke to Japanese leader Shinzo Abe by phone after arriving in Xiamen on Sunday, and urged restraint in responding to North Korea's claim to have set off a hydrogen bomb test, according to a Kremlin spokesman. 

Sep 4, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Appreciating thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM Modi states that such inter-mingling will consolidate our links & deepen our understanding. PM urges early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign & corporate entities of developing countries. 

Load More
  • 03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    238/10
    49.4 overs
    		 239/4
    46.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    375/5
    50.0 overs
    		 207/10
    42.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    217/9
    50.0 overs
    		 218/4
    45.1 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 30 Aug, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
    BAN vs AUS
    260/10
    78.5 overs
    		 217/10
    74.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 - 29 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    258/10
    70.5 overs
    		 427/10
    127.0 overs
    West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.