BRICS 2017 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Says GST Biggest Reform in India

Sep 4, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)

BRICS countries vow to combat tax evasion with info exchange

India, China and three other members of the BRICS grouping today pledged to exchange tax information to address the problem of tax evasion and provide technical assistance to other developing countries. In the Xiamen Declaration issued at the end of the BRICS Summit's plenary session, the influential grouping -- comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- reaffirmed their commitment to "achieving a fair and modern global tax system".

"We will strengthen BRICS tax cooperation to increase BRICS contribution to setting international tax rules and provide, according to each countrys priorities, effective and sustainable technical assistance to other developing countries," it said.