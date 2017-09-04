BRICS 2017 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Says GST Biggest Reform in India

Event Highlights
- PM Modi speaking at BRICS leaders dialogue
- BRICS countries vow to combat tax evasion
- PM Modi Met Brazilian President
- BRICS leaders on N.Korea nuclear test
- Modi for BRICS credit rating agency
- India-Russia Bilateral details
- BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration
- Modi-Putin meeting
- India keen to 'bury Doklam ghost'
- Putin and Xi Jinping Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS leaders dialogue with BRICS Business Council in Xiamen
The Goods and Services Tax is India's biggest economic reform ever: PM Modi at #BRICS business council #Xiamen
BRICS countries vow to combat tax evasion with info exchange
India, China and three other members of the BRICS grouping today pledged to exchange tax information to address the problem of tax evasion and provide technical assistance to other developing countries. In the Xiamen Declaration issued at the end of the BRICS Summit's plenary session, the influential grouping -- comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- reaffirmed their commitment to "achieving a fair and modern global tax system".
"We will strengthen BRICS tax cooperation to increase BRICS contribution to setting international tax rules and provide, according to each countrys priorities, effective and sustainable technical assistance to other developing countries," it said.
PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision". The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit. "A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting with Temer.
PM @narendramodi meeting Brazil President H.E. Michel Temer, on the sidelines of 9th #BRICSSummit in Xiamen, China
India had made a major push at last year's Goa summit to get Pakistan and its terror outfits find mention in the declaration but had failed.
BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore' N.Korea nuclear test
The five-nation BRICS grouping said Monday it "strongly deplores" North Korea's latest nuclear test, adding to global condemnation of Pyongyang.
"We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK (North Korea)," Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa said in a joint statement from their annual summit. "We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasise that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned."
Modi, Putin discuss bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. The two leaders met in this Chinese city on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The two leaders believed to have discussed ways to further ramp up bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of defence, security and trade.
Deepening the India-Russia partnership...PM @narendramodi and President Putin meet at the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
“Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” the PM said.
India had first mooted the idea of having such an agency for the BRICS grouping which can solve impediments for the emerging market economies posed by the present CRA market, which is dominated by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch. These three western rating agencies hold over 90 per cent of the sovereign ratings market now. Indian officials were at the forefront at last year’s BRICS Summit in Goa in pointing out the shortcomings and the need for having an alternative credit rating agency.
PM Modi pitches for setting up of BRICS credit rating agency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations. In an address at the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations.
Xiamen: China will provide USD 76 million for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan and another USD 4 million to support the projects of the bloc's New Development Bank, President Xi Jinping announced on Monday.
We call for expeditious finalization and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by UNGA: BRICS Declaration
For Full BRICS declation Click Here.
CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob reports: All leaders strongly condemned terrorism and sought greater financial action against terror groups. The BRICS nations called for swift implementation of UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolutions on terrorism. They also named terror groups, this is the first time that specific listing of terrorist organisations has taken place. All countries agreed that they should come together to get UNSC to act against these groups.
PM Modi gave a futuristic forward looking transformational blueprint for BRICS for the next decade. All BRICS leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, called for greater efficiency in designation of terrorists. For the first time there was specific listing of terrorists outfits. Leaders called on states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories: Preeti Saran
BRICS leaders' Xiamen declaration express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir.
"We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stress that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism."
BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration on NorthKorea nuclear test, said, “We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)”.
CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob reports: In his restricted comments Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for joint action on terrorism. The PM mentioned India to host a de-radicalisation summit and called on all countries for action on black money and corruption. PM also raised the issue of money laundering and terror funding.
Furthering a special & privileged strategic partnership. PM Narendra Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen, China
PM @narendramodi meeting Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of 9th #BRICSSummit in Xiamen, China
Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, PM Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia- India-China-South Africa.
Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about adopting a "holistic" approach of terrorism that includes addressing "symptoms and root causes", during the BRICS Business Forum on Sunday, but avoided naming Pakistan, indicating he wants Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the BRICS Summit
India keen to 'bury Doklam ghost'
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, India has hinted that it wants to move on from the tense Doklam dispute, which had plunged bilateral ties to a new low. Sources told IANS, "We want to bury the ghost of the D-word (Doklam) for the engagement in future."
The over two-month military stand-off between China and India at Doklam in the Sikkim sector had hit bilateral ties hard. The dispute was resolved last week with both armies retreating from the point of the face-off. It is important for both countries to move forward, the source said.
—IANS
China and Russia unite against North Korean nuclear test
The President of China and Russia came to an agreement on appropriately dealing with North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test, the Xinhua News agency reported. The agreement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday night in Xiamen, Fujian province. Both leaders have agreed to stick to the goal of de-nuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation.
PM Modi welcomes cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity
#BRICS2017 -- PM Narendra Modi's digital pitch at #BRICSSummit2017 #ModiInChina
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/rH34BM5rzN pic.twitter.com/oPKKoeveiR
On Sunday, Xi met on the sidelines with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed North Korea's latest nuclear test — its sixth and most powerful yet, which has cast a shadow over the summit hosted by its only major ally, China. The official Xinhua News Agency said they agreed to "appropriately deal with" it, without elaborating. Xinhua also reported that Xi and Putin had agreed to enhance military cooperation between China and Russia.
Putin also spoke to Japanese leader Shinzo Abe by phone after arriving in Xiamen on Sunday, and urged restraint in responding to North Korea's claim to have set off a hydrogen bomb test, according to a Kremlin spokesman.
Appreciating thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM Modi states that such inter-mingling will consolidate our links & deepen our understanding. PM urges early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign & corporate entities of developing countries.
A strong BRICS partnership and innovation I am sure will be the instrument for progress: PM Modi #BRICSSummit
-
