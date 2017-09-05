BRICS Declaration on Pak Terror Groups Lifted From Heart of Asia Statement

Monday’s BRICS declaration, condemning Pakistan based terror groups, that was welcomed as a huge diplomatic victory for India, was lifted almost completely from last year’s Heart of Asia conference.This is from Monday’s BRICS declaration - ‘We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir.’And this is point number 14 in the 2016 Amritsar declaration from the Heart of Asia conference - ‘We remain concerned by the gravity of the security situation in Afghanistan in particular and the region and the high level of violence caused by the Taliban, terrorist groups including ISIL / DAISH and its affiliates, the Haqqani Network, Al Qaida, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, East Turkistan Islamic Movement, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Jundullah and other foreign terrorist fighters.’There have been media reports on how the Amritsar declaration was even accepted by one of the participants in that conference – Pakistan.The Amritsar declaration was adopted right after the deadliest attack on Indian forces in Kashmir of the last two decades in Uri in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed. Jaish-e-Mohammed was believed to be behind these attacks. And the Amritsar declaration has been followed by more attacks.The Amarnath Attack in which eight Hindu pilgrims were killed and 18 injured by LeT, one of the terror outfits named and condemned in the Amritsar declaration. Bhopal – Ujjain train bombing incident in March this year in which several passengers were injured when a bomb planted by, by their own admission, the ISIS.Besides, 54 security personnel have already lost their lives in terror attacks in Kashmir, in this year already. Most of them at the hands of LeT. And Al Qaeda has opened its first formal outfit in India – Ansar Ghazwatul Hind – that’s being headed by Zakir Musa.There is little evidence on record to claim that these declarations have in any way hampered the operations of the terror groups.