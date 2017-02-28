Bright Lava Lights up Sicilian Sky as Mount Etna Erupts
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily in Italy on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
Rome: Bright lava lit up the night sky on the Italian island of Sicily on Monday as Mount Etna erupted for the first time this year.
The volcano, one of the most active in the world, has been largely dormant for the last two years, but it sprung to life with bright orange lava spewing out high over the Mediterranean Island, eventually easing off by Tuesday morning.
Catania airport, situated within 50 km (31 miles) of the volcano, remained open, but authorities were tracking the movements of the ash cloud.
Etna, at 3,330 metres (10,926 feet), is the highest volcano in mainland Europe and can burst into action several times a year. The last major eruption was in 1992.
First Published: February 28, 2017, 8:36 PM IST
