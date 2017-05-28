DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
British Airways Resumes Flights From London After IT Outage Causes Chaos
British Airways planes are seen at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London on May 27, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall)
London: British Airways resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure created chaos, leaving planes grounded and thousands of passengers queuing for hours.
"We are continuing to work hard to restore all of our IT systems," BA added in a statement. "We are extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused to customers."
Heathrow told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.
A spokeswoman for BA could not immediately detail the exact number of flights cancelled on Saturday.
Alex Cruz, the chairman and chief executive of BA, part of Europe's largest airline group IAG, said there was no evidence of any cyber attack.
CHAOS FOR PASSENGERS
While British Airways could face a one-off financial hit from the cancellations, the risk to its reputation among customers could be more damaging in the long-term effect.
It is already facing declining customer ratings following unpopular decisions made as it faces competition from low-cost airlines. These include starting to charge for food on short haul flights last year to cut costs.
Some passengers expressed frustration on Twitter over missing bags and long waits in telephone queues to speak to BA staff.
"We are refunding or rebooking customers who suffered cancellations on to new services as quickly as possible," BA said, adding that it had introduced more flexible rebooking policies for passengers affected.
Delta Air Lines Inc cancelled hundreds of flights and delayed many others last August after an outage hit its computer systems. Last month, Germany's Lufthansa and Air France suffered a global system outage which briefly prevented them from boarding passengers.
Recommended For You
- Sachin: A Billion Dreams: It Coasts Along on the Strength of Nostalgia
- When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
- Take a Journey Through the Lives of Famous Sportsmen With These Films
- GM Accused in Lawsuit of Cheating on Diesel Truck Emissions
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi