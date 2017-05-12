X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
British Hospitals Say Hit by Suspected National Cyber Attack
Representative image (Reuters)
London: British hospitals said they were forced to divert emergencies on Friday after a suspected national cyber attack.
Following a suspected national cyber attack we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services.
— NHS iMerseyside (@NHSiMerseyside) May 12, 2017
"Following a suspected national cyber attack we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services," NHS Merseyside in the north of England said on Twitter.
(Details to follow)
First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:52 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Jonty Rhodes' Love For Royal Enfield Spotted in Mumbai Showroom
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Every Bit Royal That She Is In Her Latest Outfit, See Pic
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Anushka Sharma's Latest Airport Look Has A Virat Kohli-Touch To It
- Bowlers Have No Future, Better to Use Machines, Says Harbhajan