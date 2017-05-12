British Hospitals Say Hit by Suspected National Cyber Attack

London: British hospitals said they were forced to divert emergencies on Friday after a suspected national cyber attack.

Following a suspected national cyber attack we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services. — NHS iMerseyside (@NHSiMerseyside) May 12, 2017

"Following a suspected national cyber attack we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services," NHS Merseyside‏ in the north of England said on Twitter.

(Details to follow)