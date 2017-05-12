X

1-min read

British Hospitals Say Hit by Suspected National Cyber Attack

Reuters

Updated: May 12, 2017, 9:00 PM IST
British Hospitals Say Hit by Suspected National Cyber Attack
Representative image (Reuters)

London: British hospitals said they were forced to divert emergencies on Friday after a suspected national cyber attack.

"Following a suspected national cyber attack we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services," NHS Merseyside‏ in the north of England said on Twitter.

(Details to follow)

First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:52 PM IST
