British Museum Has a Twitter Faux Pas, and the Internet Explodes

The British Museum had hosted an ‘Ask a curator’ programme with Jane Portal, ‘Keeper of Asia’ for Twitter users.

Updated:September 14, 2017, 5:05 PM IST
(photo for representation)
New Delhi: The British Museum had a massive social media faux pas on Wednesday, and Twitter didn’t take much time to explode and get back at the Museum for its ‘offensive’ remark.

The British Museum had hosted an ‘Ask a curator’ programme with Jane Portal, ‘Keeper of Asia’ for Twitter users. The museum was taking part in #AskACurator on Twitter, in which staff at museums around the world answered questions.

The Q&A session was going smoothly until a user asked – “How do you go about designing exhibition labels and information that is accessible to a wide range of people?”




Things went haywire after Portal responded to the question with an extremely ‘offensive’ remark. Jane Portal said, “We aim to be understandable by 16-year-olds. Sometimes Asian names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many.”




“Curators write the labels based on their specialist knowledge and they are edited by our Interpretation department,” Portal added.




The remark was perceived by many as being ‘racist,’ which soon led to massive outrage on Twitter.

Below are some tweets showing how people gave it back to the Museum authorities in their own style:































Meanwhile, realising its mistake, The British Museum immediately issued a clarification and apologised on their Twitter handle.





