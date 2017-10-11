GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

British PM Theresa May Refuses to Say How She Would Vote in Another Brexit Referendum

British PM Theresa May backed staying in the European Union in the June 2016 Brexit referendum but took a low-key role in the campaign.

Reuters

Updated:October 11, 2017, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British PM Theresa May Refuses to Say How She Would Vote in Another Brexit Referendum
File photo of Theresa May.(AP)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May has declined to say whether she would vote for Brexit if there was another referendum.

May backed staying in the European Union in the June 2016 Brexit referendum but took a low-key role in the campaign. She won the top job after David Cameron, who had also campaigned to remain, resigned in the chaos following the shock result of the vote.

Asked if she had changed her mind since then, she said she did not answer hypothetical questions and said her job was now to deliver what the people had voted for.

"I voted remain for good reasons at the time, but circumstances move on and I think the important thing now is that I think we should all be focused on delivering Brexit and delivering the best deal," she said on an interview on LBC radio on Tuesday.

Pressed on whether she would now vote leave, she said she would look at everything and come to a judgment, but stressed that there would not be another referendum.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES