Cameroon Helicopter Crashes, Killing General And 5 Others
Representative image of a helicopter crash. Photo: Reuters
Yaounde: Authorities in Cameroon say a helicopter fighting the Boko Haram insurgency has crashed on the border with Nigeria, killing six people including the commander of this central African nation's troops.
Midjiyawa Bakari, governor of the far north region of Cameroon, confirmed that Gen Jacob Kodji died last evening near the village of Bogo while on an inspection mission.
Three other top officials and two crew members also died.
A multinational force has been fighting Boko Haram extremists who have expanded their deadly insurgency beyond Nigeria and into neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region. Kodji was a top Cameroonian military official in the fight against the insurgents. He had been appointed 17 months ago by President Paul Biya.
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB RAM, Which One Should You Buy?
- Can't Use Culture to Justify Cruelty: Swami Bhoomananda on Jallikkattu
- My Book Is Not a Biography on Rajinikanth, Says Aishwarya Dhanush
- Jadhav, Pandya's Show Great Demo for Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3: Deals on Moto X Force, Bose QuietComfort 25 And More