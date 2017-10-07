Car Hits Pedestrians Outside London's Natural History Museum, Several Injured

London police said on Saturday a number of people had been injured near the city's Natural History Museum after a car mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians. A man had been detained at the scene, but police said they were not treating the incident as terrorism-related.The crash happened at 2:20 pm local time (6:50 pm IST) on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians, including international tourists.Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum. It was not immediately clear if he was pinned down by police or others at the scene.London's Metropolitan Police described the incident in the South Kensington area of west London as a collision and said the motive for the incident was under investigation. A spokesman said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related at this stage.A Reuters witness said there were large numbers of police, including armed officers, and paramedics at the scene although the atmosphere appeared calm.The London Ambulance Service was tending to the injured. There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.A BBC reporter at the scene said she could see a car diagonally across the road surrounded by a crowd of people with one or two on the ground. She said she was told by police that the injuries sustained were minor.Shopkeepers in the immediate area were told to evacuate and police established a large security cordon around the area minutes after the incident, closing some roads. Police helicopters circled the scene overhead.The Natural History Museum tweeted that there had been a "serious incident" outside the museum, which is located near the world famous Victoria and Albert Museum and other attractions.Downing Street said British Prime Minister Theresa May was being briefed on the incident.Britain is on its second highest security alert level, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely. There have been five attacks described by the authorities as terrorism this year, three involving vehicles.In March, a man drove a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge killing four before stabbing a police officer to death in the grounds of parliament.Three Islamist militants drove into people on London Bridge in June before stabbing people at nearby restaurants and bars, killing eight. The same month, a van was driven into worshippers near a mosque in north London which left one man dead.The Natural History Museum is the fourth most popular tourist attraction in the United Kingdom, with 4.6 million visits during 2016, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.(With inputs from Associated Press and Reuters)