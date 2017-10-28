Catalan Parliament Declares Independence: Here Are the Key Points

Catalan separatist lawmakers on Friday proclaimed "a Catalan republic in the form of an independent and sovereign state" and called for immediate negotiations with Madrid "on an equal footing."The declaration has no legal standing and is not recognised abroad or by Spain's central government, which is preparing to take direct control of the semi-autonomous region in response.But what does it entail?The proclamation, drafted by separatist lawmakers who hold a majority in the regional parliament, asks the European Union "to intervene to stop the violation of civic and political rights" by the Spanish government.It calls on the independent Catalan government to "promulgate the necessary decrees" to make Catalan ID documents.It also asks it to push for a "treaty of double nationality with the government of the Kingdom of Spain."All laws in Catalonia must also be adapted, "with a special focus on all those that regulate taxes," it adds.All civil servant that are directly managed by the central government -- 26,000 people -- will be integrated into the Catalan public administration "unless they immediately renounce" their posts.This includes Catalan civil servants working abroad.The proclamation also calls for the creation of a Catalan central bank, a public investment bank, and the start of negotiations with Madrid over managing its huge public debt.And finally, it announces Catalonia will call elections to pic