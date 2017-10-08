Che Guevara's Daughter Fears Donald Trump Could 'Destroy' Humanity

Legendary Cuban Communist revolutionary Che Guevara's daughter fears that the "madness" of US President Donald Trump could "destroy" humanity.Dr. Aleida Guevara March, Guevara's eldest daughter who often acts as the family's spokesperson, also accused the US of using war to crush the strength of peoples."The man has so much power to destroy humanity, and we are part of that humanity. That is the problem. That he has the power, and no conscience," 57-year-old Aleida told The Week in an interview in Havana, the capital of Cuba.When asked where she sees Cuba 10 years down the line, Aleida responded, "It depends a lot on the madness of the current president of the United States.""We do not realise or we do not want to realise that we are destroying our own planet...There is an extraordinary indolence before the destruction that we are causing, and with mad men like this in power, the thing gets further complicated," she said, referring to Trump."It is time to wake up. We have to wake up because we don't have much time left," Aleida was quoted as saying.During his election campaign, Trump had criticised then President Barack Obama's deal with Cuba in 2014 to re-establish ties that were cut in 1961 and vowed to push back the detente.In June, Trump announced new restrictions on travel and business with Cuba.Aleida said the blockade has affected the fields of diagnostics and technology."We had to look for alternatives, and the natural cure was one. We also developed the concept of preventive care. It is easier to prevent a disease than to cure it, and that is the basic principle of Cuban medicine," she said.She hailed her father Che Guevara as a man who knew how to love and said that was why he was a great communist."I remember him as very demanding as far as discipline was concerned, at the same time very loving," she added.She also recalled her visit to India in 1997 and lauded Indians for giving her a warm welcome."I remember visiting Calcutta, Hyderabad and Calicut, and the people were friendly," she said.