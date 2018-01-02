China Defends Pakistan, Says it Has Made Tremendous Sacrifices to Fight Terror

A day after the United States of America cut its aid to Pakistan over the latter’s terror activities, China has come out in its defense, saying that the world must acknowledge Pakistan’s contribution to countering terrorism.In an official statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that its all-weather ally had made “tremendous sacrifices to fight terrorism”.“Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifice for the fight against terrorism and has made outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter terrorism. The international community must acknowledge that,” Shuang said.He further said that China was happy to see Pakistan work towards combating terrorism. “China and Pakistan are all weather partners. We stand ready to promote and deepen our cooperation so that both sides are benefited,” he said.When quizzed on the impact US President Donald Trump’s tweet will have on ties with Afghanistan, Shuang said that the three countries (China, Pakistan and Afghanistan) were related not just by virtue of geography, but also because of common interests.Trump, in his first tweet of 2018, had lashed out at Pakistan for its inaction against terror groups. “Pakistan has been taking the US for a ride. The US has given 33 billion dollars since 2002 and got nothing in return. No More,” he wrote.Afghanistan, too, has previously slammed Pakistan for shielding terrorists, but China has been trying to play peacemaker by extending a trilateral agreement wherein the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be extended to Afghanistan.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had recently clarified that the CPEC expansion and recently held trilateral talks between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan would ‘benefit the whole region’.