China Extends New Law Over Insulting National Anthem to Hong Kong, Macau
China's national legislature on Saturday adopted a new law stipulating a three-year punishment for disrespecting the national anthem.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front row, center) and fellow delegates stand for the national anthem during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 24, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
Beijing: China on Saturday adopted a new law stipulating a three-year punishment for disrespecting the national anthem, which would be enforced in the specially administered provinces of Hong Kong and Macau.
China's national legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC) often referred to as a rubber stamp parliament for its routine endorsement of the ruling Communist Party's decisions voted and passed an amendment to the country's criminal law to punish acts of gravely disrespecting the national anthem.
It has also endorsed the adoption of the National Anthem Law to the Special Administrative Regions (SAR) of Hong Kong and Macau, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The extension of the law to Hong Kong is significant in view of the unrest among the local population over the growing control of China in the SAR which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
The amendments were passed at the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the NPC.
According to the amendment, punishments previously stipulated for national flag and national emblem desecration in public now also apply to serious acts of public disrespect to the national anthem.
Punishments include deprivation of political rights, criminal detention and imprisonment of upto three years. The national anthem law, adopted in September, came into force last month to ensure appropriate use of the song.
Those who maliciously modify the lyrics, or play or sing the national anthem in a distorted or disrespectful way in public, can be detained for upto 15 days, and even be held criminally liable, according to the law.
China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" has lyrics by poet Tian Han and music by Nie Er.
The song encouraged Chinese soldiers and civilians during the 1937-45 Sino-Japanese War.
China's national legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC) often referred to as a rubber stamp parliament for its routine endorsement of the ruling Communist Party's decisions voted and passed an amendment to the country's criminal law to punish acts of gravely disrespecting the national anthem.
It has also endorsed the adoption of the National Anthem Law to the Special Administrative Regions (SAR) of Hong Kong and Macau, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The extension of the law to Hong Kong is significant in view of the unrest among the local population over the growing control of China in the SAR which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
The amendments were passed at the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the NPC.
According to the amendment, punishments previously stipulated for national flag and national emblem desecration in public now also apply to serious acts of public disrespect to the national anthem.
Punishments include deprivation of political rights, criminal detention and imprisonment of upto three years. The national anthem law, adopted in September, came into force last month to ensure appropriate use of the song.
Those who maliciously modify the lyrics, or play or sing the national anthem in a distorted or disrespectful way in public, can be detained for upto 15 days, and even be held criminally liable, according to the law.
China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" has lyrics by poet Tian Han and music by Nie Er.
The song encouraged Chinese soldiers and civilians during the 1937-45 Sino-Japanese War.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Thanks Zaheer Khan for His Priceless Relationship Advice
- OMG! Have You Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Cake Yet?
- Harry Kane Could be Next Superstar at Real Madrid feels German Legend Matthaus
- Apple iPhone X: 10 Things That Make it Special
- Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Among Others Attend Nehra's Farewell Party