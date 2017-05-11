DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
China Launches 1st Clean-up Campaign Across Mt Everest
The Tibet government plans to install sorting, recycling and degradation stations at the camping areas.
Beijing: China has launched a clean-up campaign across the high-altitude area of Mount Everest to remove the waste and debris left by hikers at campsites.
The nine-day clean-up campaign by Tibet Autonomous Region across the world’s highest mountain
began on May 6.
Nyima Cering, deputy director of Tibet sports administration, said this was the first time that the administration had worked with Tingri County government, Xigaze Prefecture, on such a campaign.
Cering said that heightened human activity had left unacceptable levels of garbage on the “Roof of the World".
The “Roof of the World” term is used for describing the mountainous interior of Asia region, for the Pamirs, the Himalayas, Tibet and Mount Everest.
Cering said the official team, joined by Chinese and foreign volunteers, had collected four tonnes of trash in the first five days, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
He said the Tibet government planned to install sorting, recycling and degradation stations at the camping areas.
Kari Kobler, president of Swiss firm Kobler, was one of the volunteers. “I have climbed the mountain many times over the past 17 years,” said the 62-year-old climbing enthusiast.
Cering said the Tibetan government had been exploring waste disposal systems that would be suitable for the high altitude.
Recommended For You
- Honor 8 Lite Review: A Phone Made To Flaunt At Rs 17,999
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Inside Pics of Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Others 'Beliebing' Last Night
- Justin Bieber India Tour: What Alia, Bipasha, Malaika Wore To The Music Madness
- Aussie Cricketers Offered Multi-year Contracts to Skip IPL