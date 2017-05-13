DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
China Tells the World Bedtime Stories in Propaganda Drive
Chinese propaganda is going to great lengths to tell the world about President Xi Jinping's ambitious project to revive Silk Road trading routes with a massive multi-country infrastructure programme.
Beijing: A video of an American father telling his daughter bedtime stories about the Chinese president's signature project. A music clip with children singing about sharing "the goodness." A cartoon of a whisky bottle riding a train.
The clips are aimed squarely at a foreign — rather than a domestic — audience, appearing on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — all of which are blocked in China.
China Daily has posted episodes of Erik Nilsson, an American journalist who works for the state-run newspaper, telling bedtime stories about the project to his daughter.
In the first episode, he used a map and Lego blocks to explain how the multi-billion-dollar plan would help move goods around the world more easily.
"It's China's idea, but it belongs to the world," Nilsson tells his daughter before turning the light off in her bedroom.
In an email to AFP, Nilsson said he developed the concept with Chinese colleagues based on his experience of talking to his daughter about his work trips.
"The Belt and Road series was fundamentally natural because it's essentially how she and I actually talk before I take business trips," he said.
"Our team believes this format presents the Belt and Road in a way that simply explains an enormously complex initiative so that all audiences, foreign and Chinese, can understand," Nilsson wrote.
But analysts also see it as an effort by China to project soft power and take the mantle of globalisation as the US turns inward under President Donald Trump's "America First" policies.
'Future's Coming Now'
Another cartoon, called "Bon Voyage, Whisky," followed the 20-day journey in April of a whisky bottle riding the first rail freight service linking Britain to China.
Whisky's eyes turn into hearts when he sees a vitamin bottle in a pink dress on the China Railway Express. They end up together on a shelf in a Chinese family's dining room.
"The future's coming now, the Belt and Road is how; we'll share the goodness now, the Belt and Road is how," the chorus goes.
Analysts say the videos were made in part to address criticism that the plan is less about providing investment opportunities for foreign countries than developing export markets for China.
Nicole Talmacs, media studies lecturer at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, said the videos are not only for children.
"The notion of a 'bedtime story' is very likely simply a means of 'sweetening' or removing any perceived aggression or threat that some may feel about the OBOR initiative," she said.
'Harmonious Leader'
It is not the first time that China features foreigners in videos to promote a government programme.
In 2015, state news outlets posted a psychedelic music video to explain the country's "13th Five-Year Plan" development roadmap.
"Chinese propaganda in 2017 is not like Chinese propaganda in 1997. It is developing along with the trends of its time, serving slick bite-size videos to people on their mobile phones, with music and narratives that suit the audiences of today," Koetse told AFP.
"They showcase China's role in the world as a harmonious leader that helps the whole world become a more prosperous place."