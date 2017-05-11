CIA Establishes Unit Focused on North Korea Threat

Washington: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has established a special unit to keep tabs on the nuclear and ballistic missile threat posed by North Korea.

The Korea Mission Center would harness resources, capabilities, and authorities of the agency in addressing the challenges being posed by the North Korean regime, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea," he said.

It also reflects the dynamism and agility that CIA brings to evolving national security challenges, he added.

A veteran CIA operations officer has been selected as the new Assistant Director for Korea and will preside over the Mission Center, an official release said.

The new unit will work closely with the US intelligence and national security community.