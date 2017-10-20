Not Her Line of Work: CIA Fires Bomb-sniffing Dog Who Flunked Smell Test
(Image: @CIA)
Washington: A dog named Lulu has flunked out of a CIA bomb-sniffing course, with the spy agency saying that despite a series of perks it just wasn't her line of work.
"A few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn't interested in detecting explosive odours," the CIA said in a statement.
In CIA photos, Lulu appears to be a black Labrador retriever.
Just like people trying to learn something new, dogs have good days and bad days. But Lulu never got into bomb-sniffing, even when motivated with food or play, it added.
"She was clearly not enjoying herself any longer," the CIA said.
