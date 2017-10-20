Not Her Line of Work: CIA Fires Bomb-sniffing Dog Who Flunked Smell Test

ICYMI:

Lulu is no longer training, but was adopted by her handler & currently living her best life in retirement.https://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/V3yRv5Tna9 — CIA (@CIA) October 19, 2017

As the K9 class was only in the imprint stage of training when Lulu left, we were able to bring on a new #CIAK9 & catch them up on training. pic.twitter.com/DSdDJDmtfY — CIA (@CIA) October 19, 2017

We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. pic.twitter.com/c6lxHPfC09 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

A dog named Lulu has flunked out of a CIA bomb-sniffing course, with the spy agency saying that despite a series of perks it just wasn't her line of work."A few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn't interested in detecting explosive odours," the CIA said in a statement.In CIA photos, Lulu appears to be a black Labrador retriever.Just like people trying to learn something new, dogs have good days and bad days. But Lulu never got into bomb-sniffing, even when motivated with food or play, it added."She was clearly not enjoying herself any longer," the CIA said.As per custom with the agency's K9 dropouts, Lulu was adopted by her handler, the agency said.