GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Congressional Resolution Introduced to Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng, the resolution expresses support for the goals and ideals of the International Day of Non-Violence, and encourages the people of the United States to observe the celebration with appropriate ceremonies, programs, and activities.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congressional Resolution Introduced to Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
File photo of Mahatma Gandhi
Washington: An influential US lawmaker has introduced a Congressional resolution to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and encouraged Americans to observe the International Day of Non-Violence in honor of the apostle of peace.

Introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng, the resolution expresses support for the goals and ideals of the International Day of Non-Violence, and encourages the people of the United States to observe the celebration with appropriate ceremonies, programs, and activities.

"This resolution is a fitting way to pay tribute to Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, and remember the legacy of peace that he left behind," Meng said in a statement.

"It is also a way to make more Americans understand, support, and appreciate the significance of International Day of Non-Violence," she said.

The resolution was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for necessary action.

Mahatma Gandhi was a world-renowned civil rights and spiritual leader, who experienced injustices early in life, and learned to embrace the principles of non-violence as a vehicle for social and political change, the resolution said.

Noting that Gandhi was influenced by religious teachings in Hinduism, Jainism, and Christianity in the development of his philosophy; the resolution observes that the father of the nation was a major influence for Martin Luther King, Jr, whose emphasis on non-violence is credited with ushering in America's civil rights.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES