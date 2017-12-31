Crash Between Truck and Bus in Kenya Kills at Least 36
Rift Valley Traffic Commandant Zero Arome said Sunday the accident involved a bus heading to the capital city, Nairobi, from Busia County and a truck heading from Nakuru County to Eldoret town.
The wreckage of a bus and a truck that collided head on at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway, Kenya Sunday Dec. 31,2017. Tens of people died and others were injured in the crash . (AP Photo)
Nairobi, Kenya: A police official says a collision between a truck and a bus in western Kenya has killed at least 36 people.
Rift Valley Traffic Commandant Zero Arome said Sunday the accident involved a bus heading to the capital city, Nairobi, from Busia County and a truck heading from Nakuru County to Eldoret town.
Arome says the bus's brakes are suspected to have failed.
The National Transport and Safety Authority has been criticized for failing to reduce road accidents, which account for around 3,000 Kenyan deaths every year.
While authorities have blamed careless road users, unroadworthy vehicles and speeding for the accidents, other observers say poor road construction and maintenance are to blame.
Rift Valley Traffic Commandant Zero Arome said Sunday the accident involved a bus heading to the capital city, Nairobi, from Busia County and a truck heading from Nakuru County to Eldoret town.
Arome says the bus's brakes are suspected to have failed.
The National Transport and Safety Authority has been criticized for failing to reduce road accidents, which account for around 3,000 Kenyan deaths every year.
While authorities have blamed careless road users, unroadworthy vehicles and speeding for the accidents, other observers say poor road construction and maintenance are to blame.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena-Saif, Priyanka, Alia: Bollywood Celebs Are Bidding Adieu To 2017 In Style
- The Tippling Point | How Spring and Mountain Water Changes the Taste of Your Beer
- Rajinikanth May Be New in Politics, But He's Not New to Politics
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch at Auto Expo
- Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Salman-Katrina's Film Continues Dream Run