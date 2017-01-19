Bubble Artist Surrounds 275 Students with Soap 'Screen' to Claim Record
275 participants and a car stand inside a soap bubble to achieve the Guinness World Record for the most people surrounded by a soap bubble in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, January 18, 2017/REUTERS
A Czech performer of bubble art surrounded 275 high school students and a car with a single soap-bubble screen on Wednesday, breaking the national record.
Matej Kodes raised the screen around a rectangular 11 metre-by-7.5 metre area, enclosing those inside for a few seconds.
Participants had to be taller than 156 centimetres (5 ft 1 inch) to fulfil the conditions for the event, which was supervised by a representative from the Czech Book of Records, who declared it a new record.
Kodes, who has performed since 2008, achieved a Guinness World Record in 2014 for "most people inside a soap bubble", which at that time stood at 214.
