Day in Photos: September 15, 2017
Friday, September 15, 2017, captured in photographs from across India and the world.
Manila: Protesters sing beside an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump as they tried to march towards the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. The group is protesting against the alleged increasing intervention of the U.S. military in the ongoing war in Marawi and growing presence in Mindanao. (Image: AP)
[caption id="attachment_1519301" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sion: Franky Zapata performs his show with his Flyboard at the International Breitling Airshow, in Sion, Switzerland, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519303" align="alignnone" width="875"] Kolkata: Artists busy in preparing idol of Goddess Durga at Kumartuli in Kolkata on Friday for upcoming Durga Puja festival. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519307" align="alignnone" width="875"] New Delhi: Members of United Forum of Bank Unions and Bank Employees hold placards during a protest rally against government for their various demands, in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519281" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gurugram: Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal and A K Tomer, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, flagging off 35 vehicles handed over to Haryana Police by Maruti Suzuki India Limited under its CSR initiative in Gurugram on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519283" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gurugram: 35 vehicles which were handed over to Haryana Police by Maruti Suzuki India Limited under its CSR initiative, in Gurugram on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519327" align="alignnone" width="875"] Manila: Protesters sing beside an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump as they tried to march towards the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. The group is protesting against the alleged increasing intervention of the U.S. military in the ongoing war in Marawi and growing presence in Mindanao. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519325" align="alignnone" width="875"] New Delhi: The ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ train that was launched as part of a cleanliness campaign, at New Delhi Railway Sation in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519323" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gurugram: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal giving away a award to a woman for rendering outstanding services in Atal Sewa Kendra at the Digital Haryana Summit-2017 in Gurugram on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519317" align="alignnone" width="875"] Jammu: BSF officers carry the coffin of Constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh who was martyred in the firing from the Pakistan side of the border, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519313" align="alignnone" width="875"] New Delhi: Security personnel detain a Tamil Nadu farmer during a demonstration for loan waiver and drought-relief package, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519311" align="alignnone" width="875"] Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches 'Maharashtra Mission 1 Million' initiative in Mumbai on Friday. Over 10 lakh students across the state played football under the initiative. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519303" align="alignnone" width="875"] Kolkata: Artists busy in preparing idol of Goddess Durga at Kumartuli in Kolkata on Friday for upcoming Durga Puja festival. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519307" align="alignnone" width="875"] New Delhi: Members of United Forum of Bank Unions and Bank Employees hold placards during a protest rally against government for their various demands, in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519281" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gurugram: Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal and A K Tomer, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, flagging off 35 vehicles handed over to Haryana Police by Maruti Suzuki India Limited under its CSR initiative in Gurugram on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519283" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gurugram: 35 vehicles which were handed over to Haryana Police by Maruti Suzuki India Limited under its CSR initiative, in Gurugram on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519327" align="alignnone" width="875"] Manila: Protesters sing beside an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump as they tried to march towards the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. The group is protesting against the alleged increasing intervention of the U.S. military in the ongoing war in Marawi and growing presence in Mindanao. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519325" align="alignnone" width="875"] New Delhi: The ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ train that was launched as part of a cleanliness campaign, at New Delhi Railway Sation in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519323" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gurugram: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal giving away a award to a woman for rendering outstanding services in Atal Sewa Kendra at the Digital Haryana Summit-2017 in Gurugram on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519317" align="alignnone" width="875"] Jammu: BSF officers carry the coffin of Constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh who was martyred in the firing from the Pakistan side of the border, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519313" align="alignnone" width="875"] New Delhi: Security personnel detain a Tamil Nadu farmer during a demonstration for loan waiver and drought-relief package, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1519311" align="alignnone" width="875"] Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches 'Maharashtra Mission 1 Million' initiative in Mumbai on Friday. Over 10 lakh students across the state played football under the initiative. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
- PM Modi and Shinzo Abe Inaugurates Suzuki’s New Gujarat Plant Units
- Simran Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Guarantees a Good Time
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride