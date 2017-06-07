Debris of Myanmar Military Plane With 116 On Board Found in Sea

Yangon: Debris from a missing Myanmar military aircraft carrying more than 100 people was found in the Andaman Sea today, an official and an air force source said.

“They have found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 136 miles (218 km) away from Dawei city,” Naing Lin Zaw, a tourism official in Myeik city, told AFP, adding that the navy was still searching the sea.

An air force source requesting anonymity confirmed a navy search and rescue ship had found pieces of the aircraft.