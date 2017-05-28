DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Delta Airlines Held Dog Hostage For 33 Hours, Claims Pet Owner
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
New York: An eight-month-old German Shepherd was held hostage by Delta Airlines for more than 33 hours over paperwork that airline officials misplaced, the pet's owner has claimed.
The "hostage" situation began last week, when Nguyen hired Pet Air Carrier, a private company unaffiliated with Delta, paying it USD 3,000 to ship Bunny.
As part of the arrangement, Nguyen drove from Minneapolis to Wisconsin to have the required paperwork endorsed before sending the puppy on his way on Wednesday.
Adding insult to injury, Nguyen claimed Delta agents demanded an extra USD 3,000 to free the pup.
"They have all the documents they need on their scratch pad to release her but refuse to do so without the hard copy that they lost (but tracked down)," a distraught Nguyen was quoted as saying by the CBS.
"The document has been in their possession the whole (time) since I've surrendered my dog over."
"After 33 hours, they finally released Bunny," she said. That happened late Friday, after the paperwork was finally located and dispatched to Guatemala.
A Delta spokesperson said that the airline would refund the shipment cost.