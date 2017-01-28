Democrats Outraged at Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

Washington: Top Democratic lawmakers have expressed outrage over US President Donald Trump's decision to sign an executive order on preventing radical Islamic terrorists from entering the country, which they said is un-American and would badly hit genuine people and refugees.

"I am outraged by President Trump's executive order banning immigrants and refugees from the United States on the basis of religion. This pronouncement violates constitutional principles and disregards religious tolerance a cornerstone of American democracy," Congresswoman Barbara Lee said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said this is one of the most backward and nasty executive orders that the President has issued. "Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight as a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded has been stomped upon," said Schumer.

"Taking in immigrants and refugees is not only humanitarian but has also boosted our economy and created jobs decade after decade," Schumer said.

"On Holocaust Memorial Day, Trump restricted refugees from Muslim-majority countries. Make no mistake- this is a Muslim ban," said Senator Kamala Harris from California.

"We have opened our doors to those fleeing violence and oppression for decades, by presidents on both sides of the aisle. We can't turn our backs on the millions of refugees who are contributing to our country and our economy," she said.

Senator Chris Murphy alleged that the executive order that targets Muslims is "likely to get Americans killed," adding that with this Trump has now handed ISIS a path to rebirth.

"Trump's Muslim ban is a moral abomination. It is fundamentally un-American. And it is dangerous it will give life back to the terrorist movement and eventually get Americans killed," Murphy said.

Senator Duck Durbin asked Republican lawmakers to reject this ban on Muslims.

"History will judge where America's leaders stood today," he said.

"Faced with the humanitarian crisis of our time, the United States cannot turn its back on children fleeing persecution, genocide, and terror. During the Holocaust we failed to fulfill to our duty to humanity. We cannot allow mindless fear to lead us into another regretful chapter in our history," he added.