Dinosaur-Era Shark With 300 Teeth Still Swims the Ocean. Here's Proof
The 80-million year-old shark was caught off the Algarve coast in Portugal recently, by a group of European Union researchers from a depth of 701 metres off the sea.
The frilled shark was caught off the Algarve coast in Portugal.
A living shark species “from the age of the dinosaurs” has caused ripples across the world after being caught off a Portuguese coast.
The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere has dubbed the creature a “living fossil” as it is one of those rare animals that are still alive, despite belonging to an era when dinosaurs like the very-famous Tyrannosaurus Rex were still roaming the earth.
Scientists are claiming the species is 80 million years old.
The ultra-rare frilled shark species has over 300 teeth and jaws, like that of a predator and a snake-like body.
It was caught off the Algarve coast in Portugal recently, by a group of European Union researchers from a depth of 701 metres off the sea. Scientists have named the species as Chlamydoselachus anguineus, because of its gill arrangement with 300 teeth.
The Sun, who first reported the story, wrote: “Professor Margarida Castro of the University of the Algarve told Sic Noticias news website that the shark gets its name from the frilled arrangement of its 300 teeth.”
He was also quoted as saying that this teeth arrangement allows the animal to trap squid, fish and other sharks in sudden lunges.
The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere has dubbed the creature a “living fossil” as it is one of those rare animals that are still alive, despite belonging to an era when dinosaurs like the very-famous Tyrannosaurus Rex were still roaming the earth.
Scientists are claiming the species is 80 million years old.
The ultra-rare frilled shark species has over 300 teeth and jaws, like that of a predator and a snake-like body.
It was caught off the Algarve coast in Portugal recently, by a group of European Union researchers from a depth of 701 metres off the sea. Scientists have named the species as Chlamydoselachus anguineus, because of its gill arrangement with 300 teeth.
The Sun, who first reported the story, wrote: “Professor Margarida Castro of the University of the Algarve told Sic Noticias news website that the shark gets its name from the frilled arrangement of its 300 teeth.”
He was also quoted as saying that this teeth arrangement allows the animal to trap squid, fish and other sharks in sudden lunges.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy: 'Miss Always Right’ Hina Khan Told Me I am Nobody
- Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta Finally Patch Up; Twitter Says 'ShiKas' Rocks!
- India Captain Virat Kohli Helps Realise Fans' Biggest Dream
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]