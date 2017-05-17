Dog Sentenced to Death For Biting Child in Pakistan

Lahore: In a peculiar punishment, a dog was on Tuesday sentenced to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for biting a child.

The dog, which bit a child, was sentenced to death by Assistant Commissioner Raja Saleem in Bhakkar's Kalor vicinity in Punjab province, Geo TV reported.

Assistant Commissioner Saleem said that the sentence was announced on humanitarian grounds.

"The dog injured the child hence it should be killed," Saleem ruled.

An official was also instructed to check the dog's registration, he said, stating that a case against the dog's owner is in progress in a civil court.

The dog's owner filed an appeal with the Additional Deputy Commissioner against the peculiar punishment.

"The affected child's family registered a case against my dog, following which it completed a one-week prison sentence.

Any further punishment for it would be unfair," the channel quoted the dog's owner Jamil as saying.

Jamil added that he would knock on the doors of all courts to get justice for his pet.