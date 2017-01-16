Donald Trump Calls For Deal With Russia on Nuclear Arms, Sanctions
US President-elect Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)
London: US President-elect Donald Trump has called for a deal with Russia that would "very substantially" reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions against Moscow, in an interview published by The Times.
"They have sanctions on Russia -- let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia. I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it," Trump said.
"But Russia's hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," said the president-elect, who has previously expressed admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
