Donald Trump Feels 'Totally Vindicated' by Comey Testimony: Lawyer

Washington: Donald Trump's private lawyer said the president felt "totally vindicated" by explosive testimony from a former FBI chief Wednesday -- the same account opponents believe demonstrates an obstruction of justice.

In a statement, Marc Kasowitz said Trump was "pleased" that ex-FBI director James Comey "has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the president was not under investigation in any Russian probe."

In written testimony, submitted ahead of what is expected to be a blockbuster appearance Thursday, Comey said Trump demanded the "loyalty" of his one-time FBI director and urged him to shelve a sensitive investigation.

"The president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda," said Kasowitz.