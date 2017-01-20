Donald Trump Inauguration Live: President-elect Leaves Blair House for Church Service

Donald Trump will in a few hours be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, taking power over a divided country after winning a savage campaign. More than 50 Democratic lawmakers plan to stay away from the proceedings.

The ceremony is likely to be attended by 900,000 people, some of them protesters. Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at 10:30pm IST outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

India will be represented at the ceremony by Ambassador Navtej Singh Sarna.

