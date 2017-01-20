Donald Trump Inauguration Live: President-elect Leaves Blair House for Church Service

Event Highlights
Donald Trump will in a few hours be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, taking power over a divided country after winning a savage campaign. More than 50 Democratic lawmakers plan to stay away from the proceedings.
The ceremony is likely to be attended by 900,000 people, some of them protesters. Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at 10:30pm IST outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
India will be represented at the ceremony by Ambassador Navtej Singh Sarna.
Stay tuned for live updates:
President-elect Donald Trump and wife, Melania, depart the Blair House #InaugurationDay https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H https://t.co/uSOxxWnqnT— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
#inauguration2017 fact: @realDonaldTrump will hope not to follow the same path as William Henry Harrison... pic.twitter.com/UkPBIB8VO2— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017
A look at #inauguration preparations in Washington DC in 360° https://t.co/VbixUsozJR pic.twitter.com/gjDJ6tH1W1— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 20, 2017
As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, his wax likeness is appearing in museums around the world pic.twitter.com/DPP21Zv7xP— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 20, 2017
Here’s a look at 10 of the key promises Donald Trump made for his first day as president:
—Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.
—Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.
—Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.
—Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.
—Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
—Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
—Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
—Cancel US payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to US water and environmental infrastructure.
—Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.
—Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.
Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump during a massive protest in New York City https://t.co/JlL2RV5XQu pic.twitter.com/BX9JPS154F— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Hours before his inauguration Friday, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that his job of shaking up America's political and economic status quo is about to begin.
It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017
The sunrise over Washington, DC on #InaugurationDay as Donald Trump is set to become America's 45th president https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H pic.twitter.com/dZlPn9Trxa— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
CNN brings you this itinerary of resident-elect Donald Trump's inauguration today in Washington.The timings are in Easter Time which is 10:30 hours behind Indian Standard Time.
What to expect
8:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a church service with his family. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees, other family members and friends.
9:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance.
10:30 a.m. ET: The President-elect and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.
Around noon ET: Trump and Pence will be sworn in. Their families, the Obamas, members of Congress and the US Supreme Court justices will be among the attendees.
The ceremony concludes and President Trump and Vice-President Pence will bid farewell to the Obamas and the Bidens.
#inauguration2017 fact: 28,000 uniformed personnel will be under the direction of the US Secret Service to maintain security today pic.twitter.com/NVm8wIJ2nY— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017
"We will make America great again" - @MELANIATRUMPhttps://t.co/q1G26PpPJT #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/UbmO6ek2zm— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2017
Here's everything you need to know about Trump's inauguration and weekend protests #InaugurationDay https://t.co/VsSrqD2aRU pic.twitter.com/RfDomVinxw— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week