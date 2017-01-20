LIVE NOW
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: President-elect Leaves Blair House for Church Service

News18.com | January 20, 2017, 7:08 PM IST
Event Highlights

Donald Trump will in a few hours be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, taking power over a divided country after winning a savage campaign. More than 50 Democratic lawmakers plan to stay away from the proceedings.

The ceremony is likely to be attended by 900,000 people, some of them protesters. Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at 10:30pm IST outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

India will be represented at the ceremony by Ambassador Navtej Singh Sarna.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 20, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)

Donald Trump and his family are attending the church service at St John’s Church. Vice-president-elect Mike Pence is also present. 

Donald and Melania Trump were greeted by the pastor at the door.


Jan 20, 2017 7:10 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

Donald Trump kicks off Inauguration Day, leaves Blair House for church service 


Jan 20, 2017 7:08 pm (IST)

Protesters, too, were out early, some trying to block inaugural visitors from passing through security checkpoints, some wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces (Picture: Reuters)


Jan 20, 2017 6:59 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)

Trump supporters started lining up at security checkpoints before dawn to take their places in the quadrennial rite of democracy.


Jan 20, 2017 6:56 pm (IST)

Trump supporters flocked to the nation's capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. (Picture: Reuters)


Jan 20, 2017 6:54 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:54 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)

Here’s a look at 10 of the key promises Donald Trump made for his first day as president:
 

—Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.
 

—Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.
 

—Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.
 

—Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.
 

—Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
 

—Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
 

—Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
 

—Cancel US payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to US water and environmental infrastructure.
 

—Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.
 

—Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.


Jan 20, 2017 6:41 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)

An estimated 800,000 people are forecast to turn out at the foot of the Capitol and along the vast Mall to witness the culmination of Trump's unlikely bid for the White House. 


Jan 20, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)

Hours before his inauguration Friday, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that his job of shaking up America's political and economic status quo is about to begin. 



Jan 20, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:32 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Meet The New US First Family
Jan 20, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

CNN brings you this itinerary of resident-elect Donald Trump's inauguration today in Washington.The timings are in Easter Time which is 10:30 hours behind Indian Standard Time. 

What to expect

8:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a church service with his family. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees, other family members and friends.

 

9:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance.

 

10:30 a.m. ET: The President-elect and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.

 

Around noon ET: Trump and Pence will be sworn in. Their families, the Obamas, members of Congress and the US Supreme Court justices will be among the attendees.

 

The ceremony concludes and President Trump and Vice-President Pence will bid farewell to the Obamas and the Bidens.


Jan 20, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)

The President Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama will welcome President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump at the North Portico


Jan 20, 2017 6:12 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:09 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)

Outgoing President Barack Obama, meanwhile, is preparing to leave town with his family after the inauguration for a short vacation in Palm Springs, California. He will continue to live in Washington.


Jan 20, 2017 6:02 pm (IST)

Rain may play spoilsport. Joking about the possibility of a downpour, the President-elect said: “Might be a mess, but they're going to see that it's my real hair”


Jan 20, 2017 5:59 pm (IST)

Trump and the incoming vice president, Mike Pence, solemnly laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery before joining supporters for an evening concert at the Lincoln Memorial


Jan 20, 2017 5:59 pm (IST)

The three days of inaugural festivities had kicked off on Thursday. Trump left his Trump-branded jet in New York and flew to Washington in a government plane, saluting an Air Force officer as he descended the steps with his wife, Melania.


Jan 20, 2017 5:58 pm (IST)

Many protesters will be spilling into the streets of Washington when a "Women's March on Washington" is planned


Jan 20, 2017 5:58 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 5:57 pm (IST)

The ceremony is likely to be attended by 900,000 people, including protesters outside the US Capitol.


Jan 20, 2017 5:48 pm (IST)

Washington DC’s iconic Capitol Hill is decked up as Donald Trump prepares to take oath as the 45th President of the United States


