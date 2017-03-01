Donald Trump Live: 'Small Thinking is Over, Need Courage to Share Dreams'

Donald Trump delivers his highly-anticipated maiden speech to Congress seeking to reframe his young presidency amid growing calls from lawmakers for clarity about his policy proposals, from healthcare and economic plans to increased defense spending.
During a turbulent first 40 days in office, Trump has put homeland security front and center -- proposing immigration bans, border walls and a roughly 10 percent budget boost in national security.
Stay Tuned for Live updates:
Mar 1, 2017 9:22 am (IST)
US President Donald Trump's speech to Congress is over and now he interacting with delegates and key officials.
Think of the marvels we can achieve if we simply set free the dreams of our people: Trump
We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict. We want peace, wherever peace can be found. Ordered Dept. of Homeland Security to create office called "VOICE" — Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement:President Trump
The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls. And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action. From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations — not burdened by our fears: Trump
The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us. We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts: Trump
We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict. We want peace, wherever peace can be found: Trump
Trump wants to stop extremists with walls and war. Go and build the wall around you and spare us from your evil. US rebuilding will come after @realDonaldTrump. Let's hope he doesn't leave a big mess. AMERICA don't let him bully you. America is waking up! Stay united, question everything, act bravely. @realDonaldTrump is NOT the nation, the country belong to the people: Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada
Donald Trump is Condemning hate and evil, then he should start by example and take back his hateful words. What will America look like after @realDonaldTrump? That's up to you, US citizens, WAKE UP TODAY. This joint session is only for @realDonaldTrump to use big boy words. Please US Congress don't let this guy get away with his own: Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada
My budget will increase funding for our Veterans. Our Veterans have delivered for this nation. Now we MUST deliver for them: Trump
We must provide the men and women of the U.S. Military with the tools they need to prevent war and – if they must – to fight and to win: Trump
We must support the incredible men and women of law enforcement: Trump
America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align. Think of the marvels we can achieve if we simply set free the dreams of our people. Cures to illnesses that have always plagued us are not too much to hope. American footprints on distant worlds are not too big a dream. Millions lifted from welfare to work is not too much to expect. And streets where mothers are safe from fear — schools where children learn in peace — and jobs where Americans prosper and grow — are not too much to ask. When we have all of this, we will have made America greater than ever before: Trump
Education is the civil rights issue of our time. I am calling for an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth: Trump
We must learn from the mistakes of the past — we have seen the war and destruction that have raged across our world: Trump
The challenges we face as a nation are great. But our people are even greater. And none are greater or braver than those who fight for America in uniform. But we know that America is better off, when there is less conflict — not more: Trump
I am sending Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the defense sequester, and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history: Trump
Finally, to keep America safe we must provide the men and women of the United States military with the tools they need to prevent war and — if they must— to fight and to win: Trump
On receiving this news, Megan's dad, John, fought with everything he had to save the life of his precious child. He founded a company to look for a cure, and helped develop the drug that saved Megan's life. Today she is 20 years old — and a sophomore at Notre Dame. Megan's story is about the unbounded power of a father's love for a daughter: Trump
Today is Rare Disease Day, and joining us in the gallery is a rare disease survivor, Megan Crowley. Megan was diagnosed with Pompe Disease, a rare and serious illness, when she was 15 months old. She was not expected to live past 5: Trump
True love for our people requires us to find common ground, to advance the common good, and to cooperate on behalf of every American child who deserves a brighter future: Trump
My administration wants to work with members in both parties to make childcare accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents have paid family leave, to invest in women's health, and to promote clean air and clear water, and to rebuild our military and our infrastructure: Trump
So I am calling on all Democrats and Republicans in Congress to work with us to save Americans from this imploding Obamacare disaster: Trump
The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do. Obamacare is collapsing — and we must act decisively to protect all Americans. Action is not a choice — it is a necessity: Trump
Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare, with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs and at the same time provide better health care. Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America: Trump
I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do: Trump
The time has come for a new program of national rebuilding that will be guided by two core principles: Buy American, and Hire American! Says Trump
America has spent approximately six trillion dollars in the Middle East with this six trillion dollars we could have rebuilt our country twice and maybe even three times: Trump
Switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, will have many benefits: It will save countless dollars, raise workers' wages, and help struggling families - including immigrant families - enter the middle class: Trump
I am going to bring back millions of jobs. Protecting our workers also means reforming our system of legal immigration: Donald Trump
I believe in free trade, but it also must be FAIR TRADE. I'm not going to let our great companies and workers be taken advantage of anymore! Says Trump
My team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies & provide massive tax relief for the middle class: Trump
More than 1 in 5 people in their prime working years are not working. We have the worst financial recovery in 65 years. In the last 8 years, the past administration has put on more new debt than nearly all other presidents combined: Trump
It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur. We cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists. As promised, I directed the department of defense to develop a plan to demolish and destroy ISIS: Trump
We want all Americans to succeed, but that can't happen in an environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders. We will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border: Trump
By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars, and make our communities safer for everyone. We want all Americans to succeed, but that can't happen in an environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders. We will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border. Our obligation is to serve, protect, and defend the citizens of the United States. We are also taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism: Trump
We are fighting for American workers and American Spirit. I have issued a new directive that American pipelines must be made with American steel. We will stop the drugs from pouring into our country & poisoning our youth, and we will expand treatment for those who have become addicted: Donald Trump
Since my inaugurations many American companies have pledged to invest billions of dollars and to create thousands of American jobs. America must put its own citizens first, because only then can we truly make America great again. A surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp. What we are witnessing today is the renewal of the American spirit: Trump
We condemn hate in all its ugly forms, the threats targeting Jewish centers and the Kansas shooting: Trump
A surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp. What we are witnessing today is the Renewal of the American Spirit: Trump
I am here today to deliver a message on unity and strength. I am here today to deliver a message on unity and strength. Our allies will know that once again America is ready to lead: US president Donald Trump