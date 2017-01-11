LIVE NOW
Donald Trump Press Conference Live: Will Build Wall and Mexicans Will Pay, Says President-elect

News18.com | January 11, 2017, 11:01 PM IST
Event Highlights

President-elect Donald Trump his first news conference in nearly six months, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration.

Describing the Russian dossier report as "phony stuff", Trump conceded that Moscow could be behind the hacks during elections. Trump also hit out at "mis-reporting" of the issue.

Firm on building the border wall, Trump said Mexico will reimburse US for the wall, a change from his earlier statement that Mexico will pay for it.

No other US president-elect in modern times has waited so long to go formally before the media, considered important to shore up public accountability.

While he has conducted one-on-one interviews with select media and taken questions from reporters at informal settings, his performance will be scrutinised as polls show his already bleak approval ratings deteriorate further as the clock ticks down to inauguration.

Here's a recap of the press conference:

Donald Trump hints at staying in power for the next eight years. While referring to stakes of papers he said that he will come back and say 'my sons have done a good job'.  


What is your message to Vladimir Putin?

He shouldn't have hacked. Russia and Putin will have far more respect for the US when I am leading the US, says Trump, hitting out at China simultaneously.  


US is hacked by everybody... China, Russia and everybody else, says Trump.


On his Nazi Germany Tweet.

 

Donald Trump says that false information should not have been leaked to people. Hits outs at Buzzfeed and refers to it as a 'pile of garbage. 


I love people of Mexico... I respect the government of Mexico... I don't blame them for taking advantage of US, our politicians should have been smarter, says Trump.


We are going to build a wall at the Mexico border... We will not wait around for it... Mexico will reimburse us for the wall...It will happen, says Trump


Obamacare, a free healthcare policy, had been the focus of Obama presidency, one the outgoing Commander-in-chief hoped would be his legacy. 

But its poor rollout and execution gave Donald Trump the fodder he needed to attack Obama policies during the election. 

Trump has vowed to reverse major Obama decision, Obamacare is expected to be the first among them


Does Donald Trump have a problem with intelligence, asks a reporter. 


If you want to move to another country and if you want to fire the great US employees, if US companies move to another country they will have to pay a huge border tax: Trump

 


  We will be submiting a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare... We will get healthcare taken care of in this country: Trump



We are going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive, says Trump. 


Our trade deals are a disaster... We have 100s of billions of dollars of bad deals with China and Japan, says Trump.

"I am proud of the cabinet, its is the best ever put together." 


Obamacare has been a complete disaster. They can tell you whatever they want: Trump


Trump answers questions on Obamacare. What will be his approach towards it? 


Doanld Trump will resign from all the posts that he holds currently in his company: Trump's Attorney 


Trump's Attorney makes a statement to highlight how his sons will be isolated from the president-elect while running Trump's company. 


My sons are going to run my company, says Donald Trump. 


 I will not release my Tax returns... The american public does not care about my returns only journalists do, says Doanld Trump


I have no dealings with Russia. I have no deals which could happen. I have no loans from Russia, says Trump. 


Trump hints at getting along with Russian President Putin if he likes him.  


If Putin likes Donald Trump I think it's a positive, says Trump


Donald Trump takes a dig at Hillary Clinton, says she carried questions to the debate. 


It's not just Russia, there are many others who hack us: Trump 


Donald Trump says intelligence agencies may have leaked dossier on his Russia ties, says it would be `blot' on their record. 


It's all fake news. It didn't happen says Donald Trump on the intelligence that Russians have compromising information about him. He terms it as an absolute 'disgrace.'


We have a movement that the world didn't expect... Many got the elections wrong... People are going to have a lot of jobs and a lot of good news: Donald Trump


I am looking forward to the inauguration ceremony: Trump


I will be the greatest job-creator god ever made: Trump


We will be getting our drug industries back: Trump


Donald Trump hits out at some media organisations. But says, "I have great respect for media. Some media outlets avoided fake news."


Mike Pence takes on 'some media organisations'. I am for free media but with freedom comes responsibility, says Mike Pence


I am humbled that I will be taking the oath of the US Vice-President: Mike Pence  


However, this question could feature at the top in the impending press conference. 


Donald Trump was quick to dismiss these reports as 'Fake'. 



US intelligence officials provided Donald Trump with intelligence that Russians claim to have compromising personal and financial information about the incoming President, according to CNN.  


The President-elect is expected to encounter questions related to 'conflict-of-interest' owing to his vast business empire. 

 


US President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference is expected to begin at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time. 


