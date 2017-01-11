Donald Trump Press Conference Live: Will Build Wall and Mexicans Will Pay, Says President-elect

President-elect Donald Trump his first news conference in nearly six months, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration.

Describing the Russian dossier report as "phony stuff", Trump conceded that Moscow could be behind the hacks during elections. Trump also hit out at "mis-reporting" of the issue.

Firm on building the border wall, Trump said Mexico will reimburse US for the wall, a change from his earlier statement that Mexico will pay for it.

No other US president-elect in modern times has waited so long to go formally before the media, considered important to shore up public accountability.

While he has conducted one-on-one interviews with select media and taken questions from reporters at informal settings, his performance will be scrutinised as polls show his already bleak approval ratings deteriorate further as the clock ticks down to inauguration.

Here's a recap of the press conference: