Donald Trump Press Conference Live: Will Build Wall and Mexicans Will Pay, Says President-elect

Event Highlights
President-elect Donald Trump his first news conference in nearly six months, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration.
Describing the Russian dossier report as "phony stuff", Trump conceded that Moscow could be behind the hacks during elections. Trump also hit out at "mis-reporting" of the issue.
Firm on building the border wall, Trump said Mexico will reimburse US for the wall, a change from his earlier statement that Mexico will pay for it.
No other US president-elect in modern times has waited so long to go formally before the media, considered important to shore up public accountability.
While he has conducted one-on-one interviews with select media and taken questions from reporters at informal settings, his performance will be scrutinised as polls show his already bleak approval ratings deteriorate further as the clock ticks down to inauguration.
Here's a recap of the press conference:
Donald Trump refuses answer questions from CNN calling them fake news https://t.co/aq0gwA0SAI— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 11, 2017
Everything's great, everything's awesome, everything's brilliant in @realDonaldTrump 's America! #TrumpInaugural— Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) January 11, 2017
The President-elect refuses to take a question from an outlet he doesn't like, and the rest of the pack carries on regardless.— Nicholas Dawes (@NicDawes) January 11, 2017
Mr Trump, meet Bond, James Bond: From Russia with love https://t.co/nWmXivDc0K by @MarwanBishara pic.twitter.com/LyyCkld1sY— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 11, 2017
Donald Trump's press conference is over. Catch up at https://t.co/pF1ySFVpcN. pic.twitter.com/YiNRcULfZO— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 11, 2017
To state the obvious: he has absolutely no idea what the replace plan will be. Not even, like, a bullet point version. No clue.— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 11, 2017
Trump yells at @Acosta, "you are fake news!" Adds that he won't answer a question from CNN.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 11, 2017
Trump promises Obamacare will be repealed and replaced “essentially simultaneously” https://t.co/wFEX2hnRDm https://t.co/104u1ZWgQ5— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Trump: “We’re going to build a wall…Mexico, in some form, will reimburse us.” https://t.co/SYIPLekALG https://t.co/O3XyS1jSdx— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
“Do you have any more?” Trump jokes to reporter who squeezed in a few questions https://t.co/SYIPLekALG https://t.co/k3Y5ACW83M— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Obamacare, a free healthcare policy, had been the focus of Obama presidency, one the outgoing Commander-in-chief hoped would be his legacy.
But its poor rollout and execution gave Donald Trump the fodder he needed to attack Obama policies during the election.
Trump has vowed to reverse major Obama decision, Obamacare is expected to be the first among them
Trump attorney Sheri Dillon says Trump will donate profits from foreign payments at his hotels to the US Treasury https://t.co/iq1MY3K99f— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Trump attorney Sheri Dillon: "Selling the entire Trump organization isn't even feasible" https://t.co/A8hziNrBDJ— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017
Follow our fact-check of Trump's press conference here. Lawyer Sheri Dillon discussing conflicts of interests now: https://t.co/6EVCY1VVFT pic.twitter.com/WEoDih73RS— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 11, 2017
JUST IN -- US President-elect @realDonaldTrump addresses media for the first time since winning elections https://t.co/Zz5q0xsNVE pic.twitter.com/axzdYzduPF— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 11, 2017
BREAKING: President-elect Donald Trump's lawyer says he `should not be expected to destroy the company he built'— The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2017
Please note that Trump still did not condemn Putin. Instead, praised hack of Democrats. Hmmm. #TrumpPressConference— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 11, 2017
I started the day listening to Obama & am ending the day listening to Trump. Talk about going from the sublime to the ridiculous.— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 11, 2017
#Breaking: @realDonaldTrump names Obama official to run Department of Veterans Affairs https://t.co/AFbwPOyrZ4 pic.twitter.com/5dZ9uEUlnv— POLITICO (@politico) January 11, 2017
We've fact-checked Trump's claim that the president can't have a conflict of interest https://t.co/bQndC4GP2M pic.twitter.com/fWXJgbSgV2— Post Politics (@postpolitics) January 11, 2017
Donald Trump's lawyer is speaking now, but Trump will return to answer questions at this news conference https://t.co/17yHgtZVP4 pic.twitter.com/2bGTSJSdo7— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 11, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump on intel report: "I'm very much of a germophobe" https://t.co/VQIup6e5Ph pic.twitter.com/4NaC3zzcrw— POLITICO (@politico) January 11, 2017
Trump says over the weekend he was offered $2B to do a deal in Dubai: “I turned it down” https://t.co/wFEX2hnRDm https://t.co/2tzNeFC2Nj— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Trump acknowledges that Russia probably was behind DNC hack, but still downplays it, brings in China, and blames Democrats for being hacked— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 11, 2017
I'm a little perplexed at journalists acting surprised that this Donald Trump news conference went the way it did.— Brian J. Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) January 11, 2017
Trump: "If Putin likes Donald Trump, that's an ASSET, not a liability!"— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 11, 2017
Correct! It is a wonderful asset for Russia.
"Can you imagine if Donald Trump had got..." The way he talks about himself in the third person is one of the many bizarre things about him.— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 11, 2017
Trump: “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset not a liability” https://t.co/wFEX2hnRDm https://t.co/Tmc8pPPFtP— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
JUST IN: Trump says “I think it was Russia” re: hacking during the election https://t.co/SYIPLekALG https://t.co/75LGI8eYxK— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Trump: I will be “the greatest jobs producer that God ever created,” and I mean that https://t.co/SYIPLekALG https://t.co/EcKMI6aX3o— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Trump on classified documents: “It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen.” https://t.co/SYIPLekALG https://t.co/cskba8A8j3— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Sean Spicer on BuzzFeed's memo release: “It's, frankly, outrageous and highly irresponsible" https://t.co/j6jNyCkKvZ https://t.co/7kD67lx0DX— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017
Aides to @realDonaldTrump have placed thick stacks of documents beside the podium where he will speak at news conference pic.twitter.com/Laf8MktREr— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump has arrived at the press conference. Watch live on Facebook https://t.co/zJXrrwygWE pic.twitter.com/RtYfF2qEv1— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017
Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
Donald Trump was quick to dismiss these reports as 'Fake'.
President-elect Trump says the latest Russia report is "one last shot at me" from the intelligence community https://t.co/GlxEQkoowO pic.twitter.com/EI8VKtZ7Tk— CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017