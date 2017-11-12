Trump Says He Would Never Call Kim Jong-Un 'Short And Fat'
"Why would Kim Jong-Un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?' Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" Trump tweeted from Hanoi, the latest leg on his marathon tour of Asia.
US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, aboard Air Force One, November 11, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Hanoi: US President Donald Trump has said he would never call Kim Jong-Un "short and fat", after months of trading personal insults and threats of war with the North Korean leader.
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
