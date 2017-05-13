DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Donald Trump Says It's Possible He Could Pick FBI Head by Next Week
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he could announce his pick for FBI director by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office.
"Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. The president spoke while flying to Lynchburg, Virginia, where he was giving the commencement address at Liberty University.
The Trump administration is looking to fill the job, which requires Senate confirmation, after Trump abruptly fired Director James Comey on Tuesday.
The first candidate to arrive was Alice Fisher, a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration. She left after about an hour and a half inside the building and declined to comment to reporters.
That's according to two people familiar with the search process who weren't authorised to publicly discuss the deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.
They are among nearly a dozen candidates Trump is considering, a group that includes several lawmakers, attorneys and law enforcement officials.
Fisher formerly served as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Criminal Division. She faced resistance from Democrats during her confirmation over her alleged participation in discussions about detention policies at the Guantanamo Bay facility in Cuba.
She also was deputy special counsel to the Senate special committee that investigated President Bill Clinton's Whitewater scandal.
ALSO READ | Showboat: Trump's Word For Comey Has Twitter in Splits
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Is Captain Of Ricky Ponting's All-time IPL XI
- Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: An Overlong Film That Never Finds Its Groove
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- These Photos Of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Giggling At The Airport Have Got Us Curious
- IPL 2017: GL vs SRH - Star of the Match - Mohammed Siraj