Donald Trump Says Obama Would Never Have Defeated Him This Time
File image of Barack Obama. (Image: PTI)
Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has said even Barack Obama would have lost against him in the presidential race.
"President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, O-Care, etc," Trump said in a tweet.
Trump's tweet to his more than 17 million followers came after in a CNN podcast, President Obama said a message that he could have defeated Trump in the November general elections.
As per US laws, the presidency is term-limited to two four-year terms.
Obama was first elected in 2008 and then re-elected in 2012.
In an interview to his former aide David Axelrod that he could have easily defeated Trump in a hypothetical third-term.
"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I - if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama said.
"I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one," he said.
Obama had campaigned vigorously for his former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, in the run up to the November 8 general elections.
Most of the time, he drew more crowd that others even the presidential candidates.
