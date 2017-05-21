Donald Trump on Islam Live: President Thanks Saudi Arabia for Hospitality

Event Highlights
US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to deliver a speech on Islam.
Seven days after he took office, Trump had signed an executive order, temporarily banning the entry of Muslims into US from seven Muslim-majority countries. However, the move drew a lot of flak, and the order was, subsequently, stayed by a federal judge.
President Trump, during the run-up to US Presidential elections, had repeatedly attacked Muslims and even supported a permanent ban on them.
"I think Islam hates us. There is a tremendous hatred there. We have to get to the bottom of it," Trump had told CNN in a March 2016 interview.
“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilisations,” Trump is expected to say, according to the speech excerpts. “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.”
Trump's presidency has been mired in one controversy or the other ever since he arrived at the helm of affairs in the United States. Recently, Trump fired FBI chief, James Comey, to the shock of the world.
The day after firing Mr Comey, Mr Trump hosted Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, in the Oval Office, along with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey I. Kislyak.
During the run-up to the Presidential election, Donald Trump had supported a permanent ban on the entry of Muslims. Seven days after taking office, Trump signed an executive order, temporarily banning the Muslims from seven Muslim-majority countries. The move drew a lot of public flak, triggered a political and public outrage before a federal judge stayed the executive order.
