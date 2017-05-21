Donald Trump on Islam Live: President Thanks Saudi Arabia for Hospitality

US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to deliver a speech on Islam.

Seven days after he took office, Trump had signed an executive order, temporarily banning the entry of Muslims into US from seven Muslim-majority countries. However, the move drew a lot of flak, and the order was, subsequently, stayed by a federal judge.

President Trump, during the run-up to US Presidential elections, had repeatedly attacked Muslims and even supported a permanent ban on them.

"I think Islam hates us. There is a tremendous hatred there. We have to get to the bottom of it," Trump had told CNN in a March 2016 interview.

