Donald Trump on Islam Live: President Thanks Saudi Arabia for Hospitality

News18.com | May 21, 2017, 8:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to deliver a speech on Islam.

Seven days after he took office, Trump had signed an executive order, temporarily banning the entry of Muslims into US from seven Muslim-majority countries. However, the move drew a lot of flak, and the order was, subsequently, stayed by a federal judge.

President Trump, during the run-up to US Presidential elections, had repeatedly attacked Muslims and even supported a permanent ban on them.

"I think Islam hates us. There is a tremendous hatred there. We have to get to the bottom of it," Trump had told CNN in a March 2016 interview.

May 21, 2017 8:12 pm (IST)


"We are not here to lecture anybody, we are not here to tell people how to worship. We are here to unite everybody," says Trump. 

 


May 21, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)

"Muslim-majority countries should step up against strong radicalisation Trump thanks, King Salman for demonstrating how it could be done," says Trump. 


May 21, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)


"Our vision is of peace, prosperity in this region and around the world," says Trump.


May 21, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)

Trump says, "King Salman, your ancestors will be proud of you for carrying their legacy. We will start a new chapter in our relationship today."


May 21, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

 

Donald Trump starts speaking in Saudi Arabia's capital. He thanks King Salman for his hospitality. 


May 21, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

May 21, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)

King Salman of Saudi Arabia is currently speaking at the gathering which the US President, Donald Trump, will be addressing in a short while from now. 


May 21, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)

“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilisations,” Trump is expected to say, according to the speech excerpts. “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.”


May 21, 2017 7:04 pm (IST)

CNN International reports that President Trump is not expected to use the term "Islamic terrorism", a term former President Barack Obama always avoided and drew ire for. Trump will use the term "Islamist terrorism", referring to the "extremist political ideology involving Islam," CNN reports. 

 


May 21, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)

Mr Trump has denied any collusion and called the case a waste of money and time. Former officials have testified that they have so far seen no evidence of collusion, reported the New York Times. 


May 21, 2017 6:48 pm (IST)

Experts, however, say that the President fired Comey because he was investigating the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to "manipulate or influence" the results of the US presidential elections.   

 


May 21, 2017 6:44 pm (IST)

Trump's presidency has been mired in one controversy or the other ever since he arrived at the helm of affairs in the United States. Recently, Trump fired FBI chief, James Comey, to the shock of the world. 

The day after firing Mr Comey, Mr Trump hosted Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, in the Oval Office, along with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey I. Kislyak. 

 

 


May 21, 2017 6:31 pm (IST)

During the run-up to the Presidential election, Donald Trump had supported a permanent ban on the entry of Muslims. Seven days after taking office, Trump signed an executive order, temporarily banning the Muslims from seven Muslim-majority countries. The move drew a lot of public flak, triggered a political and public outrage before a federal judge stayed the executive order. 

 


May 21, 2017 6:27 pm (IST)

US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. Trump has repeatedly come under attack for his anti-Muslim rhetoric. 


