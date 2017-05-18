DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Donald Trump to Interview Joe Lieberman for Top FBI Job
White House has named failed Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman as a surprise contender to become the next FBI director.(Image: Reuters)
Washington: The White House has named failed Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman as a surprise contender to become the next FBI director.
The choice of a new FBI director will be closely scrutinised with the administration thrown into turmoil by a
succession of stunning allegations against Trump, most damagingly that he may have obstructed justice by asking now
sacked FBI chief James Comey to drop a probe into one of his top advisors.
"The president will continue to meet with candidates for FBI director," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told
reporters yesterday returning with the president from a trip to Connecticut.
Gore and Lieberman narrowly lost the disputed 2000 election to Republican George W. Bush, and the Connecticut
senator mounted his own unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination in 2004.
He is also senior counsel at New York law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, whose founder Marc Kasowitz has represented
Trump.
Lieberman endorsed Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election.
The president's nominee must be confirmed in the Senate, where Democrats and some Republicans have fiercely criticized Comey's firing.
