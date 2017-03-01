Donald Trump to Work With Muslim Allies to Defeat IS: Excerpts
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Photo: REUTERS)
Washington: President Donald Trump is pledging to work with Muslim countries to fulfill his campaign pledge to defeat the Islamic State group.
According to excerpts from a planned speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump will dismiss the jihadist group as "a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians, and men, women and children of all faiths and beliefs."
"We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim World, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet," Trump is expected to say, according to the excerpts.
First Published: March 1, 2017, 7:44 AM IST
