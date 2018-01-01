Donald Trump Vows to Cut All Aid to Pakistan for 'Lies and Deceit of 15 Years'

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

United States President Donald Trump has vowed to cut aid to Pakistan for failing to act against terror groups operating on its soil.In a strongly worded tweet, Trump said that US has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, but in return Pakistan has given nothing but lies and deceit. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he wrote.The relations between the US and Pakistan, long vital for both, have chilled steadily since Trump declared that Pakistan "gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror."Trump’s tweet comes just two days after a report that the US government was strongly considering withholding $255 million in aid to Pakistan for failing to cooperate on counterterrorism operations.Recently, US vice-president Mike Pence said in Kabul that the Trump administration has put Pakistan on notice.Pakistan, according to reports, has refused to give the US access to one of the abductors of the Canadian-American family who were freed early this year, the latest disagreement in the increasingly dysfunctional relationship between the countries.Pakistan's military on Thursday warned the US against the possibility of taking unilateral action against armed groups on its soil, in its strongest response yet to tensions between the two allies. Pakistan military spokesman Major-General Asif Ghafoor rejected the notion that Pakistan is not doing enough to fight armed groups.He said Pakistan would continue to fight armed groups in the region in Pakistan's self-interest, rather than at the behest of other countries.