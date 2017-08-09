Donald Trump Warns North Korea of 'Fire And Fury'
A Japanese defense paper and a US media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Washington: US President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
A Japanese defense paper and a US media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
That's a key benchmark in the country's attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power.
Washington's alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
A Japanese defense paper and a US media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
That's a key benchmark in the country's attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power.
Washington's alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind
- All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared
- Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose
- English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins
- Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City